Watch now: 6-year-old Bills fan adds table jump to campaign for nation's best mullet

Lincoln Prater shows off his mullett.

 Provided photo
Lincoln Prater, 6, originally from the Buffalo area, is all in on the Buffalo Bills, and even more all in on his mullet. 

Prater, who recently moved to Cleveland, Va., is a finalist in the voting for the USA Mullett Championships in the Kids Division. 

Voting continues through Friday at mulletchamp.com.

He has been growing his mullet for more than three years, with no plans to cut it anytime soon.

"We first cut his hair in to a mullet because we thought it was goofy and fun, but now it just fits his personality perfectly," his mom, Emmalee, said. "He absolutely encompasses the spirit of the mullet."

Prater, who is attending the Bills Kids Day game Saturday against the Broncos, also added a "table smashing" video to bolster his candidacy.

