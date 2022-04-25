Watch now: 3-month-old gets 'Bills baptism' by going through a 'table'

Christina and Kevin Hill from Tonawanda were joined by family and friends for the baptism of their adorable 3-month-old Michaela at church on Saturday.
She then had what her mom called her "Bills baptism," at the home of her aunt, Lindsey Bensch.
A video of the event was posted on social media and viewed more than 5,000 times over the weekend, including nearly 1,000 memes being created. Even a Bills Backers bar in Florida shared the video on Facebook.
Family friend Eric Graham serves as the "Bills godfather," and says, "It's time," before handing Michaela in a Bills outfit to Bensch, the "Bills godmother." Then Kevin Hill welcomes his daughter to the Bills Mafia and kisses her before putting her through the “table,” which is a piece of cardboard.
Michaela’s @BuffaloBills baptism💙❤️ #GoBills #BillsMafia #billsbaby pic.twitter.com/njDfSQJ4gF— Christina Hill (@C_Hill711) April 23, 2022
Christina grew up in Kenmore and Kevin grew up in Cherry Creek and are obviously longtime devoted Bills fans.