Watch now: 3-month-old gets 'Bills baptism' by going through a 'table'

Bills baby

Michaela Hill

 Courtesy Christina Hill
Christina and Kevin Hill from Tonawanda were joined by family and friends for the baptism of their adorable 3-month-old Michaela at church on Saturday. 

She then had what her mom called her "Bills baptism," at the home of her aunt, Lindsey Bensch. 

A video of the event was posted on social media and viewed more than 5,000 times over the weekend, including nearly 1,000 memes being created. Even a Bills Backers bar in Florida shared the video on Facebook.

Family friend Eric Graham serves as the "Bills godfather," and says, "It's time," before handing Michaela in a Bills outfit to Bensch, the "Bills godmother." Then Kevin Hill welcomes his daughter to the Bills Mafia and kisses her before putting her through the “table,” which is a piece of cardboard.

Christina grew up in Kenmore and Kevin grew up in Cherry Creek and are obviously longtime devoted Bills fans. 

