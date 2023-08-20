Buffalo News' Bills beat reporter Katherine Fitzgerald teamed with Alaina Getzenberg (ESPN.com) to join host Patrick Moran on the popular podcast Talking Buffalo Thursday night, shot live from Imperial Pizza in South Buffalo.

Fitzgerald talked about getting acclimated in Buffalo and living in the city since coming over from the Arizona Republic to cover the Bills for The Buffalo News before the 2021 season. She also shares some of her interesting experiences dorming at St. John Fisher University for Bills training camp and discusses recent ongoings with the team, including the emergence of Andy Isabella (whom she previously covered in Arizona) as a candidate to make the 53-man roster and what was really said during a practice skirmish between Stefon Diggs and Kaiir Elam.

Fitzgerald also talked about attending a Taylor Swift concert in Detroit that culminated in a feature story for The Buffalo News.

“She’s my favorite artist,” Fitzgerald said on Talking Buffalo. “I’ve listened to her since high school. A lot of her songs match up with different chapters of my life, so it was fun. I do on occasion like writing more personal things, that was one that just felt right. It was cool, it was very out of my wheelhouse.”

Near the end of the show, Fitzgerald revealed a few fun facts about herself that Bills fans may not be aware of. She joins fellow Buffalo News reporters Jay Skurski and Lance Lysowski as recent guests on Talking Buffalo.

You can watch the full video of Fitzgerald on Talking Buffalo below and read her most recent work here.