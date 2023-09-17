NFL Network correspondent Stacey Dales was used to distraction attempts in big moments during her basketball career as an Olympian and WNBA All-Star.

So Billy Buffalo wasn't getting her off her game.

During a pregame report before Sunday's Bills game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Dales had company in one of her live shots from the sideline.

“Billy Buffalo wanted to join me on this report, so bear with me, guys," she began. "He’s great, by the way.”

Power through it Dales. Power through it…Easy when you’re talking about two of the best receivers in the game: Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams…Billy Buffalo 🥰🥰🥰 @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/fFs1VTqAut — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 17, 2023

Dales then powered through without cracking a smile as she talked about Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams despite all the hand motions and hysterics of the mascot.