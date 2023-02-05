Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs experienced a bit of everything during the first Pro Bowl Games on Sunday in Las Vegas.

During the flag football, Diggs threw an interception to his brother, Trevon, a defensive back for the Dallas Cowboys.

Stefon Diggs just threw an INT to his brother Trevon at the Pro Bowl. He isn't hearing the end of this. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CoX9OYqxMD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2023

He redeemed himself soon after by catching a 45-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-20 from Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence and then grabbing a camera from a photographer to shoot images of his teammate.

Stefon Diggs is literally doing it all at the Pro Bowl 📸 pic.twitter.com/uJ8ZN7WPKh — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2023

Then, he faced Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown in the finale of the Best Catch contest. Diggs and St. Brown won their respective conference's votes from fans after Thursday's first round.

Diggs didn't have much luck on the first go-round, opting for his brother to serve as the quarterback rather than guest passer Michael Vick. He eventually managed to make a grab on his fifth attempt and scored 74.7.

St. Brown had 85 on his first round and 92 on his second, when he used some help from the Lions' mascot.

Diggs could not have won in his second round, because he trailed by more than 100.

His second round including cheerleaders, a trampoline, a mask, pyro and throws from Vick and Trevor Lawrence. He almost was able to reel in the first attempt, catching the first ball but not the second.

No clue what Stefon Diggs is doing for the catch competition lmao pic.twitter.com/CXdKeaAKId — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) February 5, 2023

Diggs responded on Twitter:

I had to fix my mask I promise 😩 I would never do such a thing 😂 yaw finna get me in trouble — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 6, 2023