Watch Bills QB Josh Allen's message to his teammates before they took the field

Bills quarterback Josh Allen usually gathers his teammates before they take the field for final warmups.

His message was different Sunday.

Allen, like everyone else, had his mind on injured safety Damar Hamlin.

He noted that the team was playing for what's on "the front of their jersey." The Bills are wearing patches with No. 3 in honor of Hamlin, who remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition.

On Hamlin's Twitter feed, a photo was posted of Hamlin and his parents, wearing "Pray for Damar" T-shirts and making the heart sign, one of Damar Hamlin's favorites.