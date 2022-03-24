Washington running back J.D. McKissic on flip: 'I was ready to be a Buffalo'

Washington running back J.D. McKissic provided more details on the events that led him to return to the Commanders after he had agreed to a two-year deal with the Bills in free agency.

"I was a Buffalo, I was ready to be a Buffalo," he told Washington reporters Thursday, per ESPN’s John Keim. "I was moving on to a new organization. I was excited. I felt wanted."

He then described things as “so crazy. I don’t remember. My agents called me to let me know what happened.”

McKissic’s version seems to correspond to the report that Washington did not make him an offer until they learned that he had a verbal agreement with the Bills.

“That was tough. Obviously, he was a guy we targeted, and in this business, in general, when you have an agreement, it’s good,” Beane said last week. “But until there's ink on the paper …”

Beane was clear that any blame in this situation should not be assigned to McKissic’s agents, Doug Hendrickson and C.J. LaBoy.

“There were some things that went down with the other organization, which is painful, but they chose to do what they did, and I couldn't stop it,” Beane said last week. “Once you have an agreement, the agent’s supposed to say it’s over. And this agent did that. And this agent told the other club it's over. But the other club didn't back off.”