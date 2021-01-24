Was AFC title game defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier's last with Bills?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Frazier's best work with the Bills came in 2019, when the Bills ranked second in the NFL in points yielded and third in yards allowed.

The Bills' defense came on strong through the second half of the season, giving up more than 20 points just twice during the six-game winning streak that closed the regular season. Buffalo finished 14th in the league, allowing 352.5 yards per game.

It gave its best showing of the postseason in the Bills' 17-3 divisional-round win against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 24, holding Lamar Jackson to just 162 passing yards and without a touchdown. The game turned on Taron Johnson's 101-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Regardless of who gets the Texans' head coaching position, he might not have standout quarterback Deshaun Watson. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that Watson is expected to want out of Houston, no matter who becomes the Texans' coach, because Watson is still unhappy with the team's handling of multiple issues. That includes, according to Mortensen, the process for hiring Nick Caserio as the new general manager. It has been widely speculated the Texans could try to trade Watson or face the distinct possibility the QB would refuse to play in the 2021 season.