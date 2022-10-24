Walt Corey, defensive coordinator for Bills' four Super Bowl teams, dies at age 84

Walt Corey, the Bills’ defensive coordinator for all four Super Bowl teams in the 1990s, has died, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday night. He was 84.

Corey played linebacker for the Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs and was a member of the Chiefs coaching staff along with Marv Levy, who brought him to the Bills in 1987.

"My family and I are saddened by the news of Walt Corey's passing," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "An original Dallas Texan who joined the club in 1960, Walt was part of the formative years of the franchise. After his seven-year playing career, he went on to spend an additional 12 years coaching for the Chiefs. He remained invested in the Kansas City community as an Ambassador once he left the sideline and will be remembered for his determination and humility. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Corey was the youngest of 16 children from a family who worked in Western Pennsylvania mill towns.

He went undrafted out of the University of Miami and signed as a free agent with the Dallas Texans in 1960. He was a member of the Texans' 1962 AFL championship team and continued with the team through its move to Kansas City.

Corey played on the Chiefs team that defeated the Bills for the 1966 AFL championship and went on to play the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I.

After his playing career, Corey coached in college at Utah State and then at the University of Miami before joining the Chiefs staff in 1971. He coached Chiefs' linebackers and special teams under head coach Hank Stram from '71 to '74 and then the defensive line and secondary under Levy from '78 to '82. He spent four seasons as defensive line coach under John Mackovic in Kansas City and then became linebackers coach and defensive coordinator in 1986. That year, the Chiefs' defense ranked second in the AFC and tied for NFL lead with 49 takeaways.

Corey was hired by the Bills before the 1987 season. The Bills' defense went from 24th in NFL in '86 to fourth, and first in the AFC, in '88, its best season under Corey.

The Bills' defense ranked eighth in the league in '90, fell to 27th in '91 and '93, and improved to 17th in '94.

What distinguished Corey's 3-4 defense from other 3-4 setups, besides the athletes at his disposal, was its simplicity. Corey's defensive scheme is designed to let the players use their athletic talents and not have those skills inhibited because they have to make a lot of decisions as a play unfolds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I've always believed that if you have players who can play, you allow them to play. Their individual talents will make the scheme a little more flavorful," Corey told The News in 1988.

Corey said he learned the importance of simplicity from Hank Stram, his old coach with the Dallas Texans and Chiefs. Stram was known more for his evolutionary offensive thinking, but the principles that guided him in his offensive thinking could be applied to defense.

"Hank was known for using a lot of shifts and formations, but it was mostly window dressing. And that's what we do a lot of window dressing," Corey says of his defense. "We try not to have a lot of checks and audibles.”

Given the talents of players such as Bruce Smith, Cornelius Bennett, Darryl Talley, Shane Conlan, Mark Kelso and others, Corey made subtle changes to take advantage of the players he had.

"We don't feature anybody. We feature the defense," Corey said. "Cornelius Bennett and Bruce Smith are asked to do the same things as the guys behind them. It just looks different coming from them."

Corey was fired days after Bills went 7-9 in the 1994 season, which was the Bills’ worst since 1987. The Bills also allowed the seventh most points in the league, a drastic increase from 1993 when they allowed the fifth fewest.

At the time of his firing, Corey said he told Levy that he had no animosity toward him or the club.

"I said, 'I've worked for you for 13 years (including five with Kansas City), and I've never worked for a better head coach,' " Corey said. "I told him, 'We've had good times, we've accomplished a lot. I thought we all did a good job. When we came here, the team was down. I left it better than I found it. I have nothing to be ashamed of.'

"And I said, 'Whatever you have to do or whatever you're supposed to do, do it. Just don't tell me something that isn't true. Don't tell me that we were a bad defense, because we weren't.' "

Levy apparently offered no such observation to Corey. As part of his statement to announce Corey's dismissal, Levy said, "Walt Corey's contributions to the successes we have enjoyed over the past several years have been considerable. I hold him in the highest regard."

After his time with the Bills, Corey spent three seasons as the defensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints and was the defensive coordinator for the XFL’s Memphis Maniax for their only season.