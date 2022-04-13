 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wade Phillips, Jim Haslett named as new XFL head coaches

Wade Phillips

Former Bills coach Wade Phillips.

 Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Wade Phillips and former Buffalo star linebacker Jim Haslett have signed on to be head coaches again – in the new XFL.

The league plans to kick off in February 2023. It’s a rival to the new USFL, an eight-team league that begins its inaugural season Saturday.

The XFL is an eight-team league that is owned in part by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Its president is former Bills President Russ Brandon, and ex-Bills General Manager Doug Whaley is helping lead its football operations department.

The XFL announced the names of its eight coaches Wednesday.

Phillips, 74, last served as Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2019. He went 29-19 as Bills head coach from 1998 to 2000 and subsequently served four years as Dallas head coach.

Haslett, 66, was inside linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans the past two seasons. A Bills linebacker from 1979 to 1985, he was head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2000 to 2005.

People are also reading…

The other XFL head coaches are Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famers Rod Woodson and Hines Ward, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, former NFL tight end Anthony Becht, former NFL cornerback Terrell Buckley and former NFL receiver Reggie Barlow.

Coaches have yet to be assigned to specific teams.

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Kubiak: What's next for Bills QB Josh Allen? Ken Dorsey might hold the key

Jim Kubiak: What's next for Bills QB Josh Allen? Ken Dorsey might hold the key

"Allen’s production, his leadership, and his potential to be the last man standing with the Lombardi Trophy will be attached not only to his continued pursuit of physical and mental excellence, but it will be linked to his ability to grow and thrive without former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll," writes Jim Kubiak.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Owen Power visits his cheering section after Sabres victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News