Wade Phillips, Jim Haslett named as new XFL head coaches

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Wade Phillips and former Buffalo star linebacker Jim Haslett have signed on to be head coaches again – in the new XFL.

The league plans to kick off in February 2023. It’s a rival to the new USFL, an eight-team league that begins its inaugural season Saturday.

The XFL is an eight-team league that is owned in part by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Its president is former Bills President Russ Brandon, and ex-Bills General Manager Doug Whaley is helping lead its football operations department.

The XFL announced the names of its eight coaches Wednesday.

Phillips, 74, last served as Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2019. He went 29-19 as Bills head coach from 1998 to 2000 and subsequently served four years as Dallas head coach.

Haslett, 66, was inside linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans the past two seasons. A Bills linebacker from 1979 to 1985, he was head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2000 to 2005.

The other XFL head coaches are Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famers Rod Woodson and Hines Ward, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, former NFL tight end Anthony Becht, former NFL cornerback Terrell Buckley and former NFL receiver Reggie Barlow.

Coaches have yet to be assigned to specific teams.

