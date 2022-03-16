Von Miller's history with No. 40 now extends to Bills

Miller switched to No. 58, in honor of former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas.

"One of my college coaches coached him and just told me to watch him," Miller told the Chiefs' website in 2018. "I had access to all kinds of film in college, so I could do that. I would watch some of his interviews, too, and just thought that he would answer things exactly how I would have said it. It's been a wrap ever since."

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips nearing a return to Bills Phillips, 29, left the Bills for Arizona in March 2020, signing a three-year contract worth up to $30 million that came after he posted a career-best 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in the 2019 season.

The NFL Competition Committee changed the uniform number rules in 2015 to allow linebackers to wear numbers in the 40s for the first time in what was known at the time as the “Brian Bosworth rule.” The Boz wanted to wear the No. 44 that he wore at Oklahoma with the Seattle Seahawks, and even filed a restraining order so the league could not prevent him from wearing it. He would switch to No. 55.

Miller hinted at the possibility of changing to No. 40 with a Twitter poll in June 2020. Nearly 74% of the 22,000-plus respondents wanted him to keep No. 58.

I’ve had thoughts about bringing back the 40.. What y’all think ? — Von Miller (@VonMiller) June 28, 2020