Von Miller: With plans to play for many years, surgery was 'route that I had to take to get there'

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller is feeling as positive as possible after a season-ending knee surgery.

During a Thursday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Miller gave more insight into the surgery to repair his ACL. Miller had surgery Tuesday in Dallas with Dr. Dan Cooper.

He said at the time of the injury, he didn’t think it was so serious. The initial MRI exam had also led Miller to believe he would be able to come back this season. But in an exploratory procedure Tuesday, there was enough damage found to lead to a full surgery.

“On the MRI, the ACL wasn’t torn, so that was great news,” Miller said on the show. “But when we got ready to do the scope, the surgery, he (Dr. Cooper) told me that he was going to take a look at it, and if it was compromised, then we would address it. And I thought that was the best case. … I really wanted to make a decision that gave me the best chance to get back on the field this year, and then still look out for my long-term health as well.”

Miller said the decision would have been different if he planned on this being his last season in the NFL. But the 33-year-old pass rusher plans to keep playing for years, and the surgery would be required.

“He got in there and it didn’t look good, so we opted for the ACL revision,” Miller said.

Miller said his left other knee had to be operated on as well, so that his left patellar tendon could be used as a graft to reconstruct his right ACL. Because Miller had ACL surgery previously, after tearing his right ACL in 2013, his right patellar tendon had already been used, he said. Both knees were sore, but he’s already walking and bending his knees. Miller believes that advances in the medical field could help the recovery of his timeline, as compared to his last surgery.

“I should be able to recover faster. I should be ready to go in about 6 to 7 months. My golf swing could be back in 3-4 months,” Miller said. "It's nothing but work."

"I plan to play another four, five, six years, and so this is the route that I had to take to get there," he added.

Miller said post-surgery, before his anesthesia had worn off, he started calling General Manager Brandon Beane and asking to shadow Beane in his work, which could include a trip to the scouting combine.

Miller also hopes to prove to his Bills teammates that his positive thinking isn’t “just paying lip service.” And at the same time, he’s excited to see what the defensive line does on the field.

“As much as I want to be out there and help those guys, they are in good shape,” he said. “We’re not going to miss a beat. You saw in that Patriots game how they attacked the Patriots offensive line. … I’m excited to see these guys develop, and I’m excited to hand the reins over to these guys until I get back. We’re not going to miss a beat, man.”

Miller also shared a story about running into free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. while he was in Dallas. Miller left an appointment with Cooper and ran into Beckham’s assistant in the lobby.

“(Beckham’s) in the examining room right next to me,” Miller said. “So, I go in there, and I talk to OBJ like, ‘Man, I can’t get away from you. You’re here, man. It must be a sign: We’re supposed to be together.'”

The serendipitous run-in came a few days after Beckham visited with the Bills. Miller said when Beckham came to visit, they had dinner at Josh Allen’s house and that the visit “checked all the boxes” when it came to recruiting Beckham.

“We had dinner with Brandon Beane, Gabe Davis, Josh was there, his agent was there, and this dinner was amazing,” Miller said. “It couldn’t have gone better. We talked about everything. I felt really good leaving that dinner, Beane felt really good, Odell felt really good after leaving that dinner.”

Injury report

Linebacker Matt Milano (knee), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) did not practice Thursday, after all three also did not practice Wednesday.

Safety Jordan Poyer had a veteran’s rest day.

Offensive linemen Dion Dawkins (ankle) and David Quessenberry (ankle) were both limited Thursday.

Center Mitch Morse (elbow/veteran’s rest day) was upgraded to full after he was limited Wednesday.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) and defensive back Cam Lewis (forearm) have been listed as full participants all week.