Von Miller tells teammates the season is an album and every game is a new song

New Bills pass rusher Von Miller addressed his teammates last week with an analogy.

"He talked about making an album. Every week is a new, different song that we’re trying to put on this album," quarterback Josh Allen said during an appearance on "Kyle Brandt's Basement" podcast. Allen will appear each Tuesday.

The first song is coming up in hours at SoFi Stadium against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

"The thing is most people have with their albums are the intros, you kinda skip those," Allen said. "We don’t want to skip this one. We want this one to play out. The album is going to set on the first track. We gotta go out there and put our best foot forward and try to win a football game."

As Allen and his teammates have said repeatedly, new season, different team.

"This is a completely new season," Allen said. "We’re moving on, completely turning the page and looking forward to Thursday night."

So are all Bills fans.