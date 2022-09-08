 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Von Miller tells teammates the season is an album and every game is a new song

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills at Rams pregame

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller arrives at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. for the season opener against the LA Rams, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

New Bills pass rusher Von Miller addressed his teammates last week with an analogy.

"He talked about making an album. Every week is a new, different song that we’re trying to put on this album," quarterback Josh Allen said during an appearance on "Kyle Brandt's Basement" podcast. Allen will appear each Tuesday. 

The first song is coming up in hours at SoFi Stadium against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"The thing is most people have with their albums are the intros, you kinda skip those," Allen said. "We don’t want to skip this one. We want this one to play out. The album is going to set on the first track. We gotta go out there and put our best foot forward and try to win a football game."

As Allen and his teammates have said repeatedly, new season, different team. 

People are also reading…

"This is a completely new season," Allen said. "We’re moving on, completely turning the page and looking forward to Thursday night."

So are all Bills fans. 

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News