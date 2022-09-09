INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- In the leadup to his return to SoFi Stadium and his meeting with his previous team, Von Miller visualized and visualized. The Buffalo Bills' pass rusher wanted to be prepared for each moment to minimize any surprises.

“Of course, it might be different than what I realized,” Miller said Sunday. “But if it just happens to be the same, this will be my second time through it.”

When the game arrived, it met his expectations. The first sack came quickly.

Seven plays into the Los Angeles Rams' first series, Miller got through to bring down quarterback Matthew Stafford for a loss of eight yards.

From there, the sacks piled up as Stafford went down again and again. In the 31-10 victory over the Rams on Thursday, the Bills tallied seven sacks.

“Our front four was just absolutely eating,” safety Jordan Poyer said.

The Bills set a team record for sacks in a season opener. But moreover, on a national stage, the Bills displayed the increased production in their pass rush that they’ve openly sought.

Miller, who was brought in to be a catalyst, had two sacks, totaling a loss of 17 yards.

“I trusted my preparation,” Miller said after his Bills debut. “I did everything I could possibly do to have success in this game. And today was fine. I didn't feel like I had anything to worry about. I already thought about the things that could possibly happen on the field.”

Coach Sean McDermott was impressed with Miller’s debut with the Bills, but also in the way it opened up plays across the line. The team also combined for 15 quarterback hits. They did so without blitzing once, per Next Gen Stats.

“Yeah, I loved it,” McDermott said. “Gotta be able to get there with four. And we were able to do that tonight. So, I thought it was a great, great first game for those guys.”

Because it wasn’t just Miller. The unit as a whole impressed. Miller elevated them, younger players stepped up, and Stafford’s night was wrecked.

“You can look in their eyes and you could tell that everybody was hungry, and everybody wanted this game,” Miller said. “Everybody expected success today, and went out there and took it one play at a time, and here we are.”

The Bills notched three sacks in the first half. It didn't take defensive end Greg Rousseau long to add to that swelling number after halftime.

It started first, though, with Taiwan Jones and Siran Neal's solid play on the kickoff, pinning the Rams on their own 11 to start the second half.

Then, they found themselves in third-and-4 on their own 17. Stafford dropped the snap, giving Rousseau the extra moment to get there, sacking Stafford for a loss of 7.

"I think they had the ball at the 11-yard line, maybe starting off, and they went three-and-out," McDermott said. "Get the ball to the minus 45-43 yard line. That sequence may not be talked about in the newspaper, but was a huge sequence for us."

Rousseau was one of three Bills to join Miller at his famed Pass Rush Summit this summer. In recent years, the Bills have invested high draft picks in Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa. On Thursday, the three combined for 3.5 sacks and an interception.

It was Basham who had the pick. In the fourth quarter, he batted a pass from Stafford and reeled it in for his first career interception. He logged a sack in the third quarter as well.

Epenesa finished with 1.5 sacks, totaling a loss of 10.5 yards. He had 1.5 sacks total last season.

Veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips rounded out the seven sacks, with 1.5 sacks for a loss of 14.5 yards. Phillips’ first sack, a 10-yard loss, was redemptive. He had a holding penalty just two plays before. After the sack, he marched downfield to celebrate.

“I felt the D line,” McDermott said. “You could feel it make an impact, factor into the game. When you can do that, it helps you in the back end as well. So, I thought, within the defense, the rush was helping the coverage, and the coverage was helping the rush, and it tied up well.”

The play of the defensive line rippled into the stands.

“I love watching our D-line get the crowd into the game, and especially when we're on the road like that,” McDermott said.

It energized the offense, too. With the defense feasting throughout the game, the offense had the cushion it needed before it finally erupted.

“I’m not on the defensive side, but I can see that energy,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said.

One tense moment came when defensive tackle Ed Oliver was injured during the second quarter. He laid on the field for a bit, with athletic trainers tending to him before he was able to walk off on his own. He sat on the bench for a while before walking along the sideline. Oliver returned in the third quarter. McDermott said he had not yet talked to athletic trainer Nate Breske about Oliver, but would know more Friday.

In the end, though the sample size is just one game, the Bills' pass rush put on a show. It helped that Miller and his new teammates had known what to expect.

“They've already been doing it all since beginning of a training camp,” safety Micah Hyde said. “So we know what they're about. They preach it every single day.”