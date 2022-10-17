Von Miller sees his biggest workload of the season in Bills' win over Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills acquired Von Miller for games like Sunday, and that showed up in the snap counts.

Miller played 52 defensive snaps during his team’s 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. That was 78% of the team total – Miller’s most extensive action in terms of plays and overall percentage in the first six games of the season.

He responded with two sacks in the win.

“I don't think it can be understated at all,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday about Miller’s presence on the team’s defense. “He's an elite player. He's brought a mindset to our football team. He's taught and brought an assertive-leadership type of approach to our football team. He's truly a special human being, and we're happy to have him.”

Ryan O'Halloran: The Bills signed Von Miller to beat Kansas City, and The Closer delivered in win Atop the AFC with a 5-1 record entering their bye, the Bills' Von Miller is proving to be worth the investment … and then some, Ryan O'Halloran writes.

Even Patrick Mahomes, who has faced off often against Miller, noticed.

“Von’s a Hall of Famer. He’s someone who makes big plays and big games," Mahomes said Monday on his weekly radio show in Kansas City. "To have the respect of guys like that, it shows you’re doing it the right way. I’m always going to have respect for him as well because I know how much of a great player he is.

"He had a good game this last game – not only his physical ability, but you can tell he’s talked to the other guys and gave them the stuff that’s made him so great and made them even better – he’s just a leader on that defense.”

Here are four more takeaways from the snap counts in the Bills’ Week 6 win:

1. Christian Benford eased his way back into the lineup. The rookie cornerback, returning from a broken hand, played 26 defensive snaps, 39% of the defensive total. Fellow rookie Kaiir Elam played 51 snaps (76%) and made his second interception of the season.

2. David Quessenberry took over for Spencer Brown. Quessenberry played the final 42 offensive snaps (58%) after Brown was hurt in the first half and limited to 31 snaps (42%) because of an ankle injury. Depending on the severity of that injury, the Bills might need Quessenberry to become a full-time starter going forward.

3. Isaiah McKenzie comfortably outsnapped Khalil Shakir. McKenzie, returning from a concussion that kept him out in Week 5, played 37 offensive snaps (51%). Shakir played 15 snaps (21%).

“I think maybe people see the play in the red zone that first drive,” McDermott said Monday, referring to the lost fumble when quarterback Josh Allen attempted a backward pass to McKenzie that got away. “I think you have to really understand what we were trying to get done there, No. 1. Then, No. 2, understanding big-picture wise, he was coming off being out for a week there with a concussion. This was his first game back. That takes an adjustment period as well. We have full confidence in Isaiah. He probably didn’t have the production that a lot of people expected him to have, but he’s so mentally tough and such a big part of our team and we expect him to be back for the Packers game and play really well."

4. Devin Singletary again dominated the running backs snaps. Even with Zack Moss inactive, the Bills still stuck with Singletary as their primary running back. He played 63 offensive snaps (86%), compared to just 10 for rookie James Cook (14%).

Game ball: Stefon Diggs

So much for the idea that the Chiefs knew how to keep Diggs in check. The Bills’ No. 1 receiver exploded for 10 catches, 148 yards and a touchdown.

“You got to trust the guys that you rock with, and he is who he is for a reason,” Allen said of Diggs. “He works his tail off and does all the right things. We love him for that.”

Stat of the game: 117.6

That was Josh Allen’s passer rating Sunday, the 21st game of his career that he’s topped 100. That’s the third most in franchise history, trailing only Jim Kelly (40) and Joe Ferguson (25). More importantly, the Bills are 20-1 in games that Allen has a passer rating of 100-plus.

Quote of the game

“We’re prepared, we’ve been here before and we’ve battled through the storm multiple times, good and bad. Sometimes it didn’t really go our way, so as far as us having the poise and having that energy of ‘we got it.’ … We put in the hard work and the game is going to have its ebbs and flows. Don’t ride the roller coaster.” – Diggs