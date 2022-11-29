Von Miller on The Voncast: 'Hopefully, right before the Jets game, I will be back'

Bills pass rusher Von Miller believes he could be back on the field as soon as Week 14.

On Tuesday's episode of The Voncast on Bleacher Report, Miller started off by saying he knew he needed to address his knee injury, which will sideline him for at least one game.

Miller said the good news was he did not tear his ACL, but there’s some lateral meniscus damage, and "it’s going to have to be addressed."

Miller said in Year 12, he won't be flippant about pushing through an injury, but he was optimistic about his timeline.

"I do feel like I can play through that," Miller said. "So, I'm just gonna wait a little bit, wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days. And hopefully, right before the Jets game, I will be back."

Miller reiterated that he “signed up to be a Buffalo Bill for a long time,” when he signed a six-year contract in March.

“The news is not the best of news, but it’s definitely not the worst of news," Miller said. "It’s kind of in the middle."

Check back for updates.