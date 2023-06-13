HENDERSON, Nev. – Buffalo Bills volunteer personnel executive Von Miller wasn’t initially consulted on the possibility of signing defensive end Leonard Floyd last week, but he rubber-stamped the move late in the process.

“That was all (General Manager Brandon) Beane,” Miller said during his pass rush summit Saturday outside Las Vegas. “They asked me my thoughts and I gave them.”

What Miller told them likely confirmed what Beane and Bills coach/defensive play-caller Sean McDermott saw on video: Floyd is entering his age-31 year coming off his best three seasons.

Floyd signed a one-year contract in time to participate in last week’s organized team activities, and is expected to be present for Tuesday’s start of mandatory minicamp, which wraps up the Bills’ offseason program.

Miller and Floyd were teammates on the 2021 Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams after Miller’s trade from the Denver Broncos. Floyd was a free agent for nearly three months after his release by the Rams on March 10.

“Leonard Floyd is a high-energy guy,” Miller said. “He’s going to (give maximum effort) for plays. He’s a wrecking ball out there. When I heard about the possibility of Leonard Floyd joining the team, I was all on board for it.”

Floyd adds 47½ sacks of NFL experience to the Bills.

In his first four years, Floyd had only 18½ sacks; in the last three years, his 29 sacks are 10th most in the NFL. Among players with at least 20 sacks since 2020, Floyd’s 184 tackles are tied for fourth, and his 59 quarterback hits are tied for 13th.

Miller played 12 regular season/playoff games for the Rams and had nine sacks while Floyd had four during that span.

“Just to see glimpse of him in practice, I mean, come on, he’s only going to help us,” Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones said. “I love the dynamic and skill set he brings. I think it’s going to help us in so many ways, and I’m excited to see us all out there and building that chemistry, gelling together and attacking.”

Floyd joined a crowded Bills’ defensive end depth chart. To start last season, the Bills kept five defensive ends: Miller, Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson. All but Lawson were active for the win over the Rams in the opener.

Lawson and Epenesa are scheduled for free agency after the season and Basham in March 2025.

Miller’s ACL rehabilitation might keep him out to start the season, so Floyd is instant ‘Von insurance’ and will allow McDermott and defensive line coach Eric Washington to wean Miller into the rotation once he is cleared.

“It’s competition as always – that’s the way of this business,” Epenesa said. “Players are always coming and going, and that’s how you get better – other people push you to grow. ‘Flo’ is a helluva player. The dude has been balling the last couple seasons, and he’s come to practice and you can already see what a gifted player he is.”

Floyd showed the skills in his three years with the Rams, posting 10½, 9½ and nine sacks.

“More rushers the better,” said Rousseau, the starter last year opposite Miller. “It’s going to push us all.”

The Bills’ 40 sacks last year were tied for 14th in the NFL and tied for ninth among the 14 playoff teams. Enter Floyd to help pressure the New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers (Weeks 1 and 11), Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa (Weeks 4 and 18), Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence (Week 5), Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (Week 9) and a four-game gauntlet from Weeks 12-16 of Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Dallas’ Dak Prescott and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

“I’m super excited to have (Floyd) here,” Miller said. “Him matched up with Greg and Boogie and A.J. – we have one of the best D-line rooms in the National Football League, for sure.”