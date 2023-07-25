Bills pass rusher Von Miller will start training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list as he continues his rehab from knee surgery.

Miller has been optimistic that he could be ready for Week 1 after suffering the second ACL tear of his career in the Thanksgiving game against Detroit.

He said in June at his pass rush summit in Las Vegas that he hoped to avoid the PUP list to start training camp.

“Now I have to start working on my conditioning and position-specific drills and need to start transitioning back into a football player and not just a guy who is rehabbing and getting my leg strong,” he said. “Hopefully I can do that for the next two months and I’ll be ready on the third month. I’m going to work as hard as I can. Whether I’m ready to go in Week 1 or not, I’m at peace because I know I’m doing everything I can to have success.”

The Bills also placed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Tyler Matakevich on the active/PUP list.

Phillips had surgery in late February to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder and was limited in the spring.

The reason Matakevich was placed on the PUP list was not disclosed. He did not appear to be hampered by an injury during the spring and took part in team workouts.

Players on the active/PUP list can work off to the side with athletic trainers but cannot take part in individual or team drills and count against the 90-man roster limit. Players can be activated once cleared and the designation has no impact on regular season availability.

The players also placed running back Nyheim Hines on the resevere/non-football injury list after he tore a knee ligament in a jet ski accident. He will need surgery and is expected to miss the entire season.

As confirmed earlier by their respective agents, the Bills signed tight end Jace Sternberger and running back Darrynton Evans. Both took part in a workout for the Bills on Monday morning.

The Bills released tight end Guggemos to make room on the 90-man roster for Sternberger.