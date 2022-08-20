Von Miller isn't playing, but here's who started for the Bills against the Denver Broncos

Here's who started for the Bills in Saturday's preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium:
DEFENSE
Defensive line: A.J. Epenesa, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Greg Rousseau.
Linebacker: Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds.
Secondary: Damar Hamlin, Jaquan Johnson, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson.
Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Von Miller are sitting out Saturday.
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Josh Allen.
Running back: Devin Singletary.
Wide receivers: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie.
Tight end: Quintin Morris.
Offensive line: Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, David Quessenbury.