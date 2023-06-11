HENDERSON, Nev. – Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller expects to avoid the physically unable to perform list when training camp begins next month.

If Miller, who tore his right ACL in the Bills’ win at Detroit on Thanksgiving, doesn’t start camp on the PUP list, the team can’t use that designation for him to start the season (out minimum six games).

“I have good information from my doctor and my knee is all healed up,” Miller said after hosting his pass rush summit in suburban Las Vegas. “It’s all about me and how confident I can be (over) the next three months.”

The Bills open the regular season Sept. 11 at the New York Jets. One strategy is to carry Miller on the initial 53-man roster and then place him on injured reserve, sidelining him a minimum of four games.

Miller tore his ACL for the first time on Dec. 22, 2013, but returned for Denver’s season opener on Sept. 7, 2014. A Thanksgiving 2022-to-Week 1 2023 return would top that comeback by a month.

If the Bills go the cautious route, which they did with cornerback Tre’Davious White last year (out 12 months following his ACL injury), they could use the first four games to shelve Miller on injured reserve and play the long game, trading early season unavailability for late-season availability.

“I’m with those guys (and their decision),” Miller said. “I trust (General Manager) Brandon Beane, (head athletic trainer), Nate Breske and coach (Sean) McDermott.

"If they feel I can play, I will. If they don’t, I won’t. It’s all good.”

Miller, 34, is leaning on his first ACL recovery during the 2014 offseason as a guide.

“You kind of know what to expect,” he said. “You kind of realize the weight of what’s going on. You’re not thinking about how tough (stuff) is – you’re anticipating what’s going to happen next (and saying), ‘I know I’m supposed to be here at three months, here at four months and here at six months,’ and I just focus on where I’m at and the emotional part of it and the mental part of it because those are the things I can control.”

The next step in Miller’s rehabilitation are defensive end drills.

“Now I have to start working on my conditioning and position-specific drills and need to start transitioning back into a football player and not just a guy who is rehabbing and getting my leg strong,” he said. “Hopefully I can do that for the next two months and I’ll be ready on the third month.

“I’m going to work as hard as I can. Whether I’m ready to go in Week 1 or not, I’m at peace because I know I’m doing everything I can to have success.”