Von Miller hosts first Von's Vision Reveal Day in Buffalo

Saturday offered a rare off day during training camp for the Buffalo Bills, but Von Miller headed right back to the stadium.

Miller hosted his first “Von’s Vision Reveal Day” in Buffalo. The event at Highmark Stadium was a chance to give out custom glasses to local students through his Von’s Vision Foundation.

In May, about 350 kids got their vision tested at one of two Atwal Eye Care locations around Buffalo. Of the kids tested, 200 were prescribed glasses, which they received Saturday.

“This is the biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” Miller said. “Some kids don’t even know that they need glasses. … To even out the playing field in the classroom for these kids, especially getting ready to go back to school, is huge. I feel super blessed, and I feel super excited for the kids.

The eye exam and the reveal day are spaced out to leave time to make all the custom glasses, to match both the necessary prescription and the preferred design.

Von’s Vision partnered with the Etnia-Barcelona Foundation, local eye care provider, Atwal Eye Care, and local Buffalo company, Austin Air. Dr. Ephraim Singh Atwal, medical director and owner of Atwal Eye, believes the chance for kids to design their own pair is a powerful addition to simply getting the critical eye care they need.

“Every part of it really contributes to it,” Atwal said. “The colors of the frames, the size of the frames being built specifically for children, the fact that Von gave them their glasses. … I think any kid in Western New York is really going to cherish that.”

Before the event started, all 200 glasses were laid out on a table near the entrance. There were frames with flowers, stripes or tortoiseshell. Some had patterns inside the temples. Each one was unique to the recipient.

“It just depends on whatever the child likes,” Miller said. “Everybody has different tastes, everybody has different colors. You want to put high-fashion frames on these kids. You want them to feel good about it. You want them to feel excited about wearing these glasses at school, and that’s what we’re here to do.”

Kids also each got a glasses case and cleaning cloth with a Von’s Vision design. There was mini golf, face painting and music. But the highlight was each kid got to get their glasses, meet Miller and then take a photo with the future Hall of Famer.

Brothers Xavier, 12, and Liam Snyder, 10, both got glasses Saturday. Xavier got blue, and Liam got red. Both wore Bills Miller jerseys to the event.

“It was fun to see Von,” Xavier said. “I’ve been waiting all week to see him and to get my new glasses.”

The day was sandwiched between Friday’s Return of the Blue & Red practice in Highmark Stadium and a return to training camp at St. John Fisher’s on Sunday. Miller joked that he doesn’t have off days regardless, but when the team isn’t taking the field, he’s glad to get more involved in the area.

“It must be tough to be a player, to move around and to have to find yourself in a new community,” Atwal said. “But I think he landed really well here in Buffalo.”

Miller is continuing similar events at previous places he’s lived, all the back to Texas. The rapid involvement in his latest stop struck Atwal.

“It’s near to our hearts, because we’re obviously in the visual space, and to be able to do anything you can for your community, especially with someone with his pull here locally,” Atwal said, “He’s new to the team and hasn't taken a snap as a Buffalo Bill, but certainly he's off to a great start for Western New York.”