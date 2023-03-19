In a cabinet in Brandon Beane’s office is a book. The Buffalo Bills' general manager compiled it himself, wrought from his musings on how to build a football team. There are calendars, PowerPoints, spreadsheets, all edited, printed and compiled.

The book is still evolving. Beane calls it a “working document.”

When Beane opens it up, it’s less sentimental and more purposeful. It’s either to add notes, or to show it to someone else. Usually, it’s when that person is getting ready for a general manager interview. He’s shown it to current and former Bills executives. To Joe Schoen, to Terrence Gray, to Malik Boyd.

Von Miller has seen the book, too.

Miller wants to be a general manager. He wants to be many things, and he already is. Ask about his job, and he’ll tell you he has many.

He went through the list during his first news conference as a member of the Buffalo Bills last year. He went through it again at his second. He’s a DJ. A comedian. A chicken farmer. Since then, Miller, 33, has added titles. He’s a podcaster. A father of two. An aspiring GM.

Beane doesn’t sugarcoat anything to Miller. If anything, Beane is sure to hammer the less glamourous parts of his job. The hours. The early mornings. The never-ending nature. Beane wants him to know what he’s really getting into.

“I definitely I want to try and scare people with that to make sure,” Beane said. “But that has not scared him.”

But the thing about Miller is that his interests – his many and ever-growing and varied interests – are not typically fleeting. First, he fixates. Then he dives in. Then, he conquers.

So for three days in March, in his precious, fleeting offseason, Miller went to Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine. There, he learned more about the process from different angles, supplementing everything he already knew from what he has gone through himself. He met with agents, executives, team personnel. And he spent more time picking Beane’s brain.

Now entering his seventh season as the Bills' GM, Beane climbed his way up in part through scouting.

He knows not only how to recognize talent, but to project how far it can go. Beane brought Miller to Buffalo to make the Bills better. He thinks Miller will succeed long after that.

“I do think he'll do it,” Beane said of Miller’s goal to be a GM. “He seems like – as I've gotten to know him – when he's something on his mind, he's serious about it.

"And to me, he could have had a meeting or two with me and then not brought it up again. And I mean to me, he's dug deeper and deeper.”

‘Beane was the one’

Close to a year before he spent some of his downtime in the winding hallways of the Indianapolis Convention Center, Miller was spending his 2022 offseason in a somewhat more typical fashion. When the free agency started, Miller was in the Bahamas. He rode jet skis, he sat by the pool.

From there, he made a decision that would shape the next chapter of his playing career. Now, as he continues to learn from Beane, it seems as if coming to Buffalo might continue to shape future chapters of his life.

“It's not the first time that I’ve said that I want to be a GM,” Miller said in Indianapolis. “I said that in LA. I said that in Denver as well. But Beane was the one (to be) like, ‘All right. Come on, let's talk.’ ”

Kayvon Webster, Miller’s teammate in Denver and a good friend, can attest to the general manager goal. He’s spent plenty of time with Miller over the years, and when hanging out at Miller’s house, it wasn’t unusual for them to talk about life after football. At some point, Miller brought up his front-office aspirations.

Webster can’t remember for sure, but he guesses maybe 2016 or 2017 as the first time it came up.

By the time Miller got to Buffalo, he would mention the goal in press conferences, a step in his belief of speaking plans into existence. And he was certainly heard.

In Beane, Miller has found symbiosis.

“It starts with Brandon Beane. He's just a great human being,” Miller said during a break in Indianapolis. “He opened the door. He watered my plant. He easily could have said, ‘Man, you oughta be focused on football,’ which I would have gladly did, but for him to water the plant for me is great. And I just feel extremely humbled and blessed to have this opportunity here at the combine.”

Miller is aided by everything he already understands about the league. He rattles through a long list of things he knows from firsthand experience. What winning looks like. What losing looks like. Good team culture, bad team culture. Hall of Fame quarterbacks and Hall of Fame coaches. Miller’s been traded, he’s gone through free agency. He knows what it’s like to have a season ended by injury, and he knows what it’s like to come back. He has won at the highest level, and he hopes to do so again.

But one of Miller’s strengths is also acknowledging what he doesn’t know. Eventually, his list comes to an end.

“That's it,” Miller says. “I don't ... salary caps, CBA, free agent signings – I don't have any of that experience. So, sitting down with these guys, and for them just giving me direction – I feel extremely blessed.”

His voyage to ask more and more predates this year’s combine.

One Saturday late in the season, Miller spent more than two hours with Beane in the general manager’s office. By that point, the two had had a number of conversations about the job, and so they set time to sit down and really talk. Miller’s season had ended with a knee injury. He used some of that unexpected time to prepare for the meeting as he would for a game.

“He had his list of questions, and they were well-crafted – just going beyond obvious surface-level GM questions,” Beane said.

Beane estimates Miller came ready with about eight to 10 questions, but some of those topics led to plenty of follow-ups. The discussions that sprung off each one could go for up to 20 minutes, with more follow-up questions woven in.

They talked about finding pro scouts versus college scouts. About who to bring in to support you. About creating an environment that nurtures players.

Miller took notes throughout, filling his notes app on his phone. And Beane took note of that.

“I knew he was dead serious about doing it,” Beane said.

Eventually, Beane asked Miller a question of his own: Why don’t you come to the combine?

‘I can’t just stay boxed in’

In Indianapolis, Miller was able to dive deeper.

Miller and Beane both pointed to Miller’s agent, Joby Branion, as instrumental in helping Miller maximize his time there. He was even able to fit in a checkup on his knee rehab.

One of the main considerations was making sure Miller, in his curiosity-driven journey, didn’t inadvertently break any league rules. There were certain places in Indianapolis he couldn’t go, and the Bills had to make sure none of his meetings would be perceived as tampering. Beane was cognizant of that if Miller asked to meet with people from other teams.

“You could be in the world of tampering, you know, talking to a guy who's under contract,” Beane said, “But I know where their intentions were.”

In each meeting, Miller would soak in all he could to understand how all the pieces of the league come together.

Some of it was very tactical. Other things were more philosophical. Miller is starting to think about how to build not just a team, but a culture. To do that will take bringing in people based off more than just their résumés or their statistics.

“How will he fit into my culture? What is my culture?” Miller said. “If I'm the GM for the Buffalo Bills, what type of players am I looking for? How do I get that? How do I groom my scouts to go find these types of players?”

Miller arrived Wednesday, with a number of meetings scheduled.

“He's very serious about it, and he wants it,” Beane said. “And I think it shows when he's going to fly up here and spend two days to do that.”

Miller left Friday, though in other years, he would have stayed longer, he said. But he had another important event to get to: Maxx Crosby’s wedding. The Raiders defensive end is a staple at Miller’s annual Pass Rush Summit, and Miller had to be there for his friend’s big day.

After all, even in planning for the future, Miller can’t overlook the now.

“I can't just stay boxed in. I got to be able to plan and forecast: ‘OK, when this doesn't work, what am I going to do next?’ ” he says. “You got to be able to balance those two things.”

And so he couldn't miss Crosby’s wedding. Plus, relationships are part of why he wants to stay in football anyway.

Miller doesn’t want to coach. He’s honest enough with himself to recognize he doesn’t think coaching would be the right fit. Even with all his interests, he’s had just a few vocations that have truly called to him: football player, chicken farmer, general manager.

He wants to stay connected to the sport and the people he loves. It will, ultimately, make some parts of the job harder. Having to cut a player or tell him he’s been traded will likely be a challenge for Miller. That’s where his own time as a player can help.

Beane has been quick to point out things that Miller will be able to do that he could not.

“He could tell a player something maybe from a locker room standpoint, maybe that I couldn't give them from being a teammate down there,” Beane said. “So, I think that that's only going to help him. And I think he thought that was pretty cool and hadn't thought about it that way.”

Well before Miller arrived at the combine last month, he saw how John Elway did it in Denver.

There’s no one path to becoming a general manager, and it’s too soon for Miller to know what steps he’ll take once he’s done playing. He’s used to his life revolving around football, but there will surely be some adjustments to his schedule.

“To be honest, it would be funny to see Von as a GM because of that factor alone: The time that he would have to spend at the facility is different than being a player,” Webster said, in the way a true friend can. “You’re actually there longer being a GM than an actual player. So, that's an interesting dynamic because I do know that Von likes to travel and spend a lot of time with his family.”

But that doesn’t mean Webster has doubts. He’s seen Miller accomplish goal after goal.

“When you see him do something he actually put his mind to doing, he's not gonna stop until he's able to do it,” Webster said.

That’s where the competitive nature can kick in. Miller has risen in the NFL in part from his drive to be the best. He knows that only so many can make it to become a general manager. That challenge could strength his resolve.

“I think that being a GM, it's like getting drafted again,” Webster said. “It’s a small amount of people that are GMs. So, being able to get to that is definitely a milestone. I think Von is capable of doing that, because he is a high-profile player.”

'When he knows what he wants, he’s gonna go get it’

There’s a certain surprise for people to stumble upon the future of Hall of Famer, wandering the hallways in Indianapolis. The combine of course brings together powerful decision makers from around the league with the next group of players who will drive the NFL in the future.

But to turn a corner and see a Super Bowl MVP, the league’s active leader in career sacks, sitting on a bench leaves many people star-struck. Some go up to him.

Steven Utt, who aspires to coach running backs, got some time to pick Miller’s brain on how he preps for opposing offenses. Others asked Miller for advice on their own moves. Miller would watch videos, share some tips, and then pull up their Instagram to message them additional advice. Some people would just ask for pictures, their eyes wide as they walk away.

One person asked just for a high five, but Miller gave him a quick update on how his offseason was going.

“I can't wait to see you as a GM,” the stranger said before leaving.

Miller had not mentioned his goal once in the brief conversation.

Though he catches some people off guard, Miller’s teammates are less surprised to learn what he’s been up to.

Tight end Dawson Knox popped by Indianapolis for a day to join the NFL+ broadcast. Knox didn’t know until his arrival that Miller was doing a job shadowing that week.

“That just shows you the type of guy he is,” Knox told The Buffalo News. “Extremely intelligent, he knows what he wants, and he's gonna do everything in his power to make it happen. So, even during this season, he'd sit in on some of the coaches’ meetings and ask questions, shadow Beane for a day. ... That's really cool that he's been here all week.”

While Miller’s particular tenacity makes his efforts more plausible on an individual level, his apprenticelike offseason plans still stand out.

Asked if he’s ever had another player pick his brain like Miller, Beane mulls it over. There have been guys who have asked stray questions from time to time. Jeff King eventually worked his way from tight end to co-director of player personnel for the Chicago Bears, and he would ask Beane something on occasion in Carolina.

Beane started with the Panthers in 1998. The more time he takes to ponder if he’s had another case like Miller, the more the answer becomes evident.

Twenty-five years, countless players, one Miller.

“Jeff King’s the one player I remember,” Beane said, “But no one to the level that Von has to this point.”

‘That’s how I’m wired’

At Miller’s Pass Rush Summit each year, team allegiances take a back seat for two days to the pursuit of knowledge. The goal is for each person to leave the summit better, more capable, more prepared to make an impact on the field.

Beane takes a parallel approach to his mentoring. There are, after all, just 32 landing spots for NFL general managers. And the goal of each is to make life more difficult for the other 31.

But Beane doesn’t want to gatekeep, even against people who are ultimately vying to make his job harder.

“It's very important for me to see people succeed if they leave,” Beane said. “Like (Giants GM) Joe Schoen – I want him to be super successful. You know, I would take it personal if I didn't have someone prepared for that job.”

It’s why Beane pulls out his book of trade secrets now, instead of waiting to reveal its contents well after he’s retired. Even while he's still adding to it.

The desire to help Miller seems straightforward: Why would you not pour into one of your team’s playmakers? But Beane’s philosophy extends to anyone in the organization: scouts, football operations, anyone who wants to learn.

“I want to make sure anyone that is under my wing or that I'm working alongside, that they have everything that I can give 'em,” Beane said. “And they’re still gonna learn things on their own – they don't need to do it my way. These are just some of the core things that (they’re) going to need to think about as (they) take this job.

“It's just ... I don't know. That's how I'm wired. To want to see these people succeed.”

The only caveat is he doesn’t want Miller to succeed yet. At least not right now on the path to becoming a general manager – that can wait. Beane and Miller emphasize there’s still plenty for the pass rusher to do on the field. He can prepare for the time when he’ll make decisions in the front office even while still adding to his résumé on the grass.

“There are moments in life where you… have to be where your feet are,” Miller said. “There are moments, too, where I gotta be here, but I still gotta be looking for what's next."