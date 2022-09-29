Voice of the Fan: You have to hand it to the Dolphins, which the Bills did

In the oppressive heat of South Florida and deviant-designed Hard Rock Stadium, the Buffalo Bills ran out of breath, out of time, and out of first place in the AFC East, succumbing to the Miami Dolphins in the waning, sweltering seconds, 21-19.

The Bills also were clearly the better team, dominated play and the stat sheet, but not the end zone and scoreboard, which is ultimately what counts.

But you must hand it to the Dolphins – which is exactly what the Bills did – hand it to them.

Exhaustion was the key word in the breathtaking loss. The Bills all but exhausted their roster with a mind-numbing series of serious and temporary injuries across the entire lineup. At one point, Buffalo lined up their No. 4 offensive tackle at right guard, a position that Tommy Doyle doesn’t really play.

Players suffered from exhaustion on the field in uncommonly hot temperatures, even for South Florida. Stefon Diggs said it was the most tired he ever was in football, probably because the Bills ran 90 plays on offense, the third most in franchise history. At one point, Diggs said he had IVs in both arms.

Part of the reason the Dolphins had so few yards was the Bills had so many and practically made the timekeeper into a member of their offense. Buffalo had 41 minutes of ball possession to 19 for the Fins.

The Miami defense couldn’t get the Bills off the scorched earth, and yet somehow kept them out of the end zone from the second quarter on.

Gabe Davis, who rarely drops a ball, dropped a touchdown. Tyler Bass, who doesn’t miss gimme field goals, shanked a chip shot. Matt Milano had a gift pick-six interception return, and instead decided to return the gift.

The Bills ran 53 plays after halftime and put up three paltry points. Josh Allen threw for 400 yards and no interceptions, although Miami got their fins on four or five throws, and looked like as if were trying to catch footballs with flippers.

Allen was extraordinary from start to finish, and is the very best player in the league this year. Superman unfortunately made a couple of human errors, including a fourth-down misfire at the 2-yard line where his plant foot slipped, and the ball grazed off a Dolphin defender’s helmet before wobbling short of Isaiah McKenzie in the end zone.

Indeed, several bad plays and bad luck made the Bills wilt in the heat. The game featured forced errors by a puffed and pumped up Miami defense, surrounded by even more unforced Bills errors that kept the game from being another Buffalo blowout.

Both Shaq Lawson’s and Greg Von Roten’s pre-snap penalties at the 1-yard line were particularly egregious and aggravating.

But what was supposed to happen didn’t. The game that was supposed to be a track meet became a tug of war. The five young, inexperienced Bills defensive backs – including UDFA Ja’Marcus Ingram from UB and total obscurity – were supposed to be torched, and yet played surprisingly, even exceptionally, well.

First-round draft pick Kaiir Elam had a tremendous debut as an NFL starter, with 25 coverage snaps, and two completions against for a trifling 10 yards. Tyreek Hill stank, after badmouthing the Bills in the media all week. The self-described “Cheetah” played like a kitten.

The most devastating of the few lapses by the kid secondary, the 45-yard Tua bomb to Jaylen Waddle, was as much a poor coaching decision as player error. The Bills inexcusably rushed only three linemen on third-and-22, thereby giving Tua too much time to throw, his only chance. It was an atrocious miscalculation by Leslie Frazier (and possibly Sean McDermott) and cost the Bills dearly.

The Bills also lost their cool a few times in the cruel heat. Christian Wilkins messed with the franchise jewels, and Josh Allen got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty because of it. McKenzie couldn’t give himself up or get out of bounds in time for the Bills to stop the clock and kick a late field goal for the potential victory.

It was equally exhausting to watch. But Dolphins fans can blow it out their collective blow hole. Bills Mafia again took over a host city with tens of thousands storming into town and taking over watering holes.

Ultimately, the Bills beat themselves and blew the game. But, they are now 2-1 and were never going 17-0. Miami weathered the storm more than won the battle.

Including Miami, arguably the top three teams in the AFC not named Buffalo are the Bills opponents in three of four straight weeks, including the Ravens and Chiefs. And that is after the Rams and Titans and before Green Bay. It's a merciless stretch.

But the Bills and Bills Mafia are on to Baltimore in another massive test against a loaded, tough foe. Lamar Jackson is truly a unicorn and a multitalented, multidimensional freak of nature. The Bills need to regroup and recoup all their lost energy to defeat the high-flying Ravens and Jackson.

The Bills gave all they had on the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, including giving the game away at various moments throughout, and in the last few, gasping, wheezing seconds.

But you gotta hand it to Miami – and we did.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.