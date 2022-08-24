Voice of the Fan: When meaningless preseason games mean everything

The Buffalo Bills humiliated the undermanned Denver Broncos during a Saturday matinee Kids Day game at Highmark Stadium in sunny Orchard Park, 42-15.

The stampeding Bills had 510 yards to 274 for the hapless, hopeless Donkeys. Buffalo outrushed Denver 208-32. The game was over before the third quarter was.

The Bills’ fifth-year superstar quarterback, Josh Allen, is ready, set and going to continue right where he left off late last year; virtually and vertically unstoppable. He’s laser focused, deeply determined, and has more lethal weapons in his arsenal.

If there is something as “vintage Josh Allen,” at 26 years old, he displayed it all on his 28-yard touchdown strike to Gabe Davis on Allen’s only drive.

Davis is primed for prime time as the clear WR2. Diminutive Jameson Crowder can still do big things. All three slot receivers – Isaiah McKenzie, Crowder, and Khalil Shakir – appear able to terrorize defenses as the third or fourth looks. Rookie Shakir showcased terrific routes, hands, awareness and YAC, playing slot or boundary receiver.

In the run game, Motor Singletary looked at full throttle. Zack Moss is rejuvenated and ready to steamroll unwitting defenders. He scored twice with another one called back (on the same scoring drive). Rookie second-round pick James Cook is as advertised, displays excellent burst, glide, balance, running and receiving skills.

Undrafted free agent Raheem Blackshear sliced through enemy linemen into the secondary for a second consecutive game. He appears destined for the practice squad if not poached by another team. Blackshear is another example of the deep roster depth built by General Manager Brandon Beane and his superb team of personnel evaluators and scouts.

The team is loaded across the board with the possible exception of backup cornerback and tight end, and even those have potential.

The Buffalo run game is off to the races, particularly with the rehiring of Aaron Kromer as offensive line coach.

Other than Von Miller, Kromer might be the team’s biggest and best offseason addition. The starters look big and bold. Kromer has quickly and quietly made lemonade out of lemons, Bobby Hart and Cody Ford. Ford, in fact, looked good enough to be traded for a fifth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals.

Even with a stacked roster, first-time offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was one of the biggest stories and question marks going into camp. The transition from dearly departed Brian Daboll to underrated understudy Dorsey was “must-see TD.”

We saw the offense score touchdowns on all four first-half drives, and all its first six possessions, across first, second and third strings.

All day Saturday, the calls came in quick, the offense was not predictable, and it moved the ball at will with all three quarterbacks. Each play seemingly had a new package. The team executed it nearly flawlessly, even with first-year players with the Bills and rookies.

Does this mean Dorsey will be just as brilliant in the regular season when the stakes are raised and the pressure builds, or late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line? No, not at all. But it does eliminate or ease a lot of the potential worry that the first-time play caller might need a lengthy transition period. Saturday went a long way.

Case Keenum is back being the undisputed backup QB after completing 16 of 18 attempts a TD to OJ Howard, and a 129.6 rating. Keenum was decisive, accurate and in total charge in a new offense. Matt Barkley is mostly bark, and little bite, and was always destined for the PS. His value is in his knowledge of the game and symbiotic relationship with Josh on the sideline in a hat where he belongs.

On defense, rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam continued to show NFL starting-caliber skills. Kaiir had one blatant unnecessary penalty, but zero catches against in the 16 pass plays he was on the field.

The return of Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson was clear as they both flashed evidence of their earlier Bills incarnations, and not the big-money also-rans they appeared to be the last couple of years elsewhere.

Sure, naysayers will say nay, and point out the Broncos sat 20 starters, and fret over some atrocious Bills tackling and painful penalties early, all of which were undeniable. But they barely affected the game after the first half of the first quarter.

Punt God, Matt Araiza, won the punt duel without actually punting, proving he could hold for Tyler Bass. In fact, the only punt the Bills had they would not even have attempted in the regular season, on fourth-and-1 from the 50-yard line. It was that explosive and impressive an offensive performance.

And yes, it is preseason and means little to nothing for the regular season. But most of the goals for the Bills players, coaches, management, and fans, were all reached, in the totally fun, runaway victory. The team looks ready to play. Right now. For it all.

Enjoy the whole, wild ride, Bills fans, from start to finish. The meaningless game might have had all the meaning and premonition in the world.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.