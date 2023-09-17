The Bills’ veteran star quarterback lost his head and poise and stunk. Yeah, we know. He knows. The team knows. The entire football world knows.

Soccer fans in Liechtenstein likely know.

There is no excuse and we make no excuses. But for Bills fans, a lot happened in the "Monday Night Football"

fiasco that did not include that guy.

Everything about Whatzizname has already been said.

Sean McDermott was almost as bad. From motivation, to strategy, to crucial in-game decisions, to specific defensive calls, McDermott was McDermatitis and made Bills fans’ collective inflamed skin crawl.

Dalton Kincaid and James Cook are not only fine but likely very good. The stats did not do the duo justice, and Bills Mafia cannot wait to watch them run wild all year.

Tre White looked mostly back to form as a shutdown corner, and yet whiffed badly on the 83-yard run by Breece Hall, and missed another fairly easy tackle at the line of scrimmage. The TD he gave up was good coverage, he even got a hand on the ball at the right time, just a singular spectacular play by an often spectacular player.

Terrel Bernard did not suck. Bills fans were terrified that Bernard would get killed and he didn’t.

Spencer Brown struggled. Bills fans were terrified that Brown would get killed and he did. Now he has to face Maxx Crosby, who is a bad, bad man, horrific matchup, and should have three xxx’s in his name. Brown is becoming Spencer Gifts to opposing pass-rushers. Several plays he went into his backpedal and the defender just kept on pushing him backward as if it was just a backpedaling drill.

The Bills' pass rush is a terror without Von Miller. Greg Rousseau, Leonard Floyd and Ed Oliver got all the accolades and stats, but Jordan Phillips, DaQuan Jones, A.J. Epenesa, et al, were active and solid across the board. Floyd had Jet linemen flummoxed, and immediately looks to be a sneaky good late signing by Brandon Beane.

Matt Milano made two or three highlight-reel plays but missed a couple of tackles, assignments and angles, and his unnecessary taunting penalty after his interception hurt the team.

Ken Dorsey got more heat than he deserved. Sure, he made a few questionable calls. Yes, the team lacked some creativity. But, for example, he schemed a great call on the third Bills’ interception, had two guys open for the first, and the player we are not talking about just decided to go to St. Elsewhere. Several plays had open receivers that were ignored, overthrown or underthrown by the player to be named later. The Jets are a top two or three defense in the league.

Not that Dorsey was God or good; he just wasn’t god-awful. For instance, Stefon Diggs roasted Sauce Gardner for 10-102-1, which was succulent.

The Bills' pass and run blocking is still not even average, period. We will need a few games to know for sure. The newest, rawest guy, O’Cyrus Torrence, looked to be one of the best.

The Jets tied the game 13-13 in the fourth quarter on a heroic catch that is only complete 1 in 100 or maybe 1,000 times. They only had 117 passing yards.

Special teams were shaky most of the night. Xavier Gipson had an earlier decent KO return. Deonte Harty had little chance to return punts. Tyler Bass made a crucial 50-yarder to tie the game that luckily boinked in. Martin’s last punt was low and short, and Cam Lewis and Reggie Gilliam took bad angles on the game-losing OT return.

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer were back together and neither starred nor stumbled. They both looked rusty on some runs and a little sluggish in coverage but were solid for the most part and a welcomed sight.

Thankfully, we have arrived at game day for the home opener against the mediocre Raiders. The team and its fans feel angry, embarrassed, outraged, and blame-throwers are cocking their vitriol. But Bills Mafia are (nervously) ready to get back on track in Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Whatzizname needs to be the leader and player that he, we, and most of they thought he was.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.