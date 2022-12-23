Voice of the Fan: Weather can't deter Bills' 'Indomitable Showman' Josh Allen

The cold-blooded Buffalo Bills fended off a gutsy Miami Dolphins Ocean Drive Eleven on Saturday night, kicking a last-second field goal for a 32-29 victory and clinched their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.

The blustery Snow Bowl that was expected didn’t break out until the fourth quarter, and seemed to instantly lift the Bills’ fans and Bills’ players’ spirits as the Bills scored 11 unanswered points for the victory after trailing 29-21.

The Maxim Afinogenov-esque snowplow of Tyler Bass through the Highmark Stadium turf after nailing the game-winner was the embodiment of the sheer joy and jubilation we all felt as his kick split the uprights, and the Bills split the season series with the Fins.

Miami didn’t seem to let the bitter cold bother them as most had predicted, although 29 degree temperatures with no precipitation and 4 mph winds are not godawful playing conditions. They are rather good, in fact, for mid-December.

But the Fins bothered the Bills, and were troublesome throughout the game, leaving Bills fans agonizing over a potential gut-wrenching loss and a 2-3 AFC East record.

And yet, when needed most, the Bills prevailed with a flurry of big plays in the fourth quarter led by the indomitable showman, Josh Allen.

Allen threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns to mostly unlikely receivers with the exception of Dawson Knox. Quintin Morris, James Cook and Nyheim Hines all caught their first TDs as Bills, with Morris and Cook catching their first ever.

A worrisome proportion of Bills fans are somehow still deeply concerned over the Bills offense, and rookie play-caller Ken Dorsey.

This is after scoring 32 points in frigid conditions and snow in a must-see, must-win game in which Allen threw four touchdowns, the Bills scored 11 consecutive points when they had to and ran out the clock from the 6-minute mark.

In a much tougher schedule, in much worse weather conditions, with far more injuries, particularly to the throwing arm of Allen, the 2022 Bills have won three more games at this point than the Brian Daboll-led 2021 squad and have equal or slightly better stats in almost all offensive categories.

The Bills are averaging 6.1 yards per play to 5.7 last year. They average more yards per game this year, more rushing yards and more passing yards. They score one less point per game. This, again, under much worse conditions.

Have they struggled at times? Sure. But watching other games the last couple of weeks on Sunday afternoons when the Bills weren’t playing, we have seen all the best teams and quarterbacks struggle even more.

BillsMafia has gotten spoiled rotten with several no punt games in the last two years, but those are not the norm. And the Bills are punting less this year, 2.79 times a game, compared to last year's rate of 3.06 times per game.

Granted, the team’s offense caught fire late last season, although against four rather pedestrian teams – the Panthers, Patriots, Falcons and Jets.

Perhaps BillsMafia should worry, some – not be worrisome.

One thing that should legitimately trouble all Bills fans is their shoddy tackling, which left a lot of hair on the ground across the nation as we collectively were pulling it out in the first half of the Dolphins game.

Raheem Mostert – and, to a lesser extent, Salvon Ahmed – were running roughshod through the arms of Bills defenders as if they were there to bother them, rather than tackle them. The Fins ran for 188 yards on 25 carries, an eye-popping, nerve-wracking 7.5 yards a try.

The Bills were rather lucky that the Fins decided to pass more, but weathered the storm in the end for the critical win.

The weather this year has been frightful, and is about to get worse in the windy city of Chicago. The Chicago Bears game Saturday, in even more frigid conditions and a “generational storm,” will be a real test of tackling with slippery, young QB Justin Fields, who can seemingly run for a touchdown on any given play.

HC Sean McDermott and DC Leslie Frazier, a former star CB on the ‘80s Bears teams, better have a better game plan to stop the star-in-the-making Fields, and the overall Bears running game, than they did against the Fins.

Bundle up if you’re going, and buckle up for the game, Bills fans. Worry not. There will be a lot of holiday cheer on Christmas Eve.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.