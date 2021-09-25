Voice of the Fan: Tua and Fish squished; will Washington's Taylor Heinicke be next?

On offense, the Bills seemed to hardly break a sweat in the suffocating humidity, scored 35 points and left Bills Mafia thinking they are not playing all that well. Zack Moss lost an early fumble but redeemed himself by bulldozing Dolphins the rest of the day. Miami LB Jerome Baker got Mossed at the 1-yard-line for a short-yardage Bills score.

Devin Singletary had his second good game as the offensive line opened a massive hole on the 46-yard TD scamper on the Bills' second play. But key blocks were also made by Stefon Diggs, Dawson Knox and Emmanuel Sanders for a total team touchdown.

Diggs fell and played possum long enough to elude star cornerback Xavien Howard and catch a cross-the-body razor from Josh Allen for a score. Knox made a nifty sliding catch on a clever Allen toss to the corner of the end zone for another six.

Allen will be fine. He made more exceptional throws (five) than awfully bad ones (four). The team was in control the entire game, he threw two great touchdowns, and all but ran one in on a trademark Allen scramble called back at the 6-inch line. The team cashed in four red zone TDs. The lone INT was low and not a good pass, but more of a great catch off a fluke deflection by an All Pro in Howard.

No need to worry about Allen yet, let alone panic, which Bills fans are wont to do.