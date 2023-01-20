Voice of the Fan: True believers in Bills Mafia have faith in their team and path of destiny

Our blessed Buffalo Bills defeated the stubborn, resilient Miami Dolphins, 34-31, last Sunday to advance to the AFC divisional round against the high-powered Cincinnati Bengals.

Granted, some Bills fans might have used the term “blessed” in the pejorative sense, to describe them and their recent play.

The enormous relief that stemmed from the miraculous recovery of injured safety Damar Hamlin allowed the team to transfer its faith to focus on football, and the game in hand.

Faith and the faithful

A great many Bills players and fans around the world sent heartfelt prayers to Hamlin, and a large portion genuinely believe they worked when he regained his faculties and health, and rejoined his teammates during the week.

Whatever you might believe, and believe in, even if only in science, we all felt the same tremendous release and boundless happiness for Hamlin, his family, his team and humanity. Bills fans, who are so strongly and religiously tied to this team and its players, individually and collectively, experienced it all together.

Faith and science

Whether it was God’s will, people’s prayers or the extraordinary skill and science of the first responders and then nurses, technicians and doctors, the Bills organization from top to bottom, and the Bills Mafia around the world all ran the full gamut from horror to relief to jubilation.

This full spectrum of emotions also transpired throughout this season as a whole and this Dolphins game, in particular.

And yet Buffalo won in the end. We pulled through. You pulled through.

It is both faith and fact.

Chaos and chemistry

Again, throughout the 2022 season, and the roller coaster ride that has been 2023 already, consistently erratic has been the hallmark of the city and team. The Bills have been very good, scary and scary good, often in the same game.

At times, the Bills' defense is dominant against the run or the pass. Seemingly just as often, they appear to be unable to cover or tackle. That is a huge exaggeration, of course, but it has fueled endless arguments in living rooms, sports bars, water coolers, in the twittersphere and on social media, so there is a true reality to its distorted perception.

And yet what gives us the most comfort and hope is, the ties that bind, the chemistry between Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs/Big Game Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox. The slobberknocking symmetry of linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds. The connection, communication, culture and community between the players and head coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane.

Spirituality and spirit

NFL players in general and Bills players in particular are often God-fearing sorts. It is part of the team culture. McDermott and Beane are both vocal and proud of their faith, and their faith in their players.

And yet the down to earth, human spirit shines just as brightly and often.

Whether it is a higher power or basic humanity, or both, the team, its city and its fans are united in spirit and purpose. Especially this year.

Fantasy, fallacy and fact

The Bills are also seemingly, alternately, sacredly blessed or wickedly cursed. The football gods have not allowed them any more lofty wins from early in the season, but the fact is, they persevere and they win games. It is now seven in a row and counting.

Their last loss was more than two months ago, Nov. 13, in a game they beat themselves.

Pros and cons

At times they look like a roster full of gifted professionals if not All-Pros, and just as often fielding a team of mostly Cons, as in frauds.

They seemingly turn the ball over all the time, or at least those who would make you think so, and yet are the No. 2 scoring team in the league. They seemingly cannot stop, cover, or tackle anyone, or at least those who would have you think so, and yet are No. 2 in points allowed and No. 6 in yards allowed.

That cannot be and it is.

Divine intervention and interception

Wild-card weekend of the AFC playoffs last year was highlighted by the diving, divine interception by Micah Hyde in the end zone off Mac Jones.

It seemed to be an "act of God," if you believe in that kind of thing. And it would be another miraculous recovery if the Bills advance and Hyde is able to play in the AFC championship game or even on Super Bowl Sunday.

There is precedent.

In the Dolphins perfect season of 1972, Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese broke his ankle in Week 5. Backup Earl Morrall led the Fins the rest of the way into the playoffs, winning them all. Griese came back and came in for Morrall in the second half of the AFC championship game, and then started and won the Super Bowl.

That would be a perfect end to the Bills' tumultuous season should Hyde similarly return.

Otherworldly Josh and Human Josh

Likewise, lately at least, Josh Allen has epitomized these same extremes. He is both unbelievable, a god, flicking touchdown passes like Zeus hurls bolts of lightning, as well as a flawed human who make mistakes, sometimes in the form of untimely costly turnovers in the red zone and end zone.

And yet he is an undisputed winner on the field and in life, the way the doctors described Damar Hamlin.

Godliness and goodliness

For the most part, BillsMafia are true believers, in the Bills. In the sky and on the field, in the air and on the ground, we thank God and thank goodness, for our faithful.

This holy day, this Sunday, home at Highmark against the Bengals, we will need all of our faith, belief, spirit, togetherness and earthly good, to keep this cursed team of destiny to the Promised Land. Going all the way from bad juju to good mojo; our best prayers and players.

The Sunday, and some day, we have all been waiting for – Super Bowl Sunday.