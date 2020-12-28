Voice of the Fan: 'Tis the season to be a Bills fan, and we're just getting started

This year of all years …
Christmas cheer
With no fans in the No Fun League, Bills Mafia has been kept from losing our minds and voices by screaming for our guys, who have been unable to feel the warmth of the adoring fandom. At 1:30 a.m. last Sunday at the airport, everyone got a little nip, and a little lump in our throats.
Santa Claus came to town
Santa Beane has loaded up his great big bag of presents and gifted us with the best roster Buffalo has had in decades. It includes presents with great big red bows like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, as well as those awesome surprises that come in little packages like Cole Beasley, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.
Three matchups to watch when the Buffalo Bills visit the New England Patriots on Monday night.
Eight days of Hannukah
The great Jewish heritage and tradition gives us eight days of gift-giving. This week, like after almost every Sunday all year, every day is a pleasure and a present. The Bills have a way of making this whole city and Bills Nation across the world feel good all week long after the kinds of wins and performances they keep stacking up.
Festivus
Usually at this time of year, we use this day to air our long list of grievances. Bah. We don’t have any this year.
The reindeer
The offensive line has been pulling the sleigh in high fashion lately, especially in the high-flying Bills’ air attack. NORAD is keeping track of it. If the ground game keeps getting its footing as it did in the last couple of weeks, watch out.
Cole in our stocking
Cole Beasley is having his best season as a pro, alongside Diggs, who is having the best season of any pro. Now, the Bills are about to return John Brown’s body to the mix, along with rookie surprise Gabriel Davis. Throw in Isaiah McKenzie and the WR corps is overflowing with various gift-wrapped packages.
Deck the Hall
Here is a special shout-out to the Bills WR coach, Chad Hall, who went from walk-on assistant to rising star position coach in four years. To a man, the Bills WRs rave about Hall, who overnight became a key cog in this juggernaut pass offense the team has built. He's had such an impact on his players that they surprised him with new truck on Christmas Eve.
Missle toe
Tyler Bass quickly transformed our kicking woes with his powerful right leg that seemingly makes 55-yard field goals with ease. We take it for granted that Bass will drill most every kick, even the long ones. He is another little unexpected prize from Santa Beane, who drafted Tyler in the sixth round. If Bass keeps this up, we may bronze his right leg and make it into a lamp.
Don't miss Vic Carucci's five takes on the Buffalo Bills’ game Monday at 8:15 p.m. against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
White Christmas
Tre’Davious White is sheer joy to watch, whether he is dominating opponents' WRs, challenging teammates to snowball fights or teaching hockey goalies. Tre is playing his best ball, like the rest of his defensive unit, at the best time. The D is back, and back where it belongs, at the top of their game and the league.
Re-gifting
In a seemingly endless series of surprise presents this holiday season, the Pittsburgh Steelers re-gifted the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs to the Bills with an embarrassing loss to Cincinnati last Monday night. Bills Mafia might have gone broke donating to various Bengalese GoFundMe pages before the Steelers rallied from nowhere to beat the Colts on Sunday.
The Grinch
Bill(killer) Belichick is no more. The Patriots dynasty is now a historical footnote, but then again, there’s always next year to cheat. To our holiday delight, New England does not have a quarterback controversy, they have no quarterback. Period. The road to the playoffs in the AFC East just took a detour to Buffalo. Google Maps may make it permanent.
And to make this holiday season even better, as if that were possible, even when the Jets win, they lose. The previously 0-13 Jets won back-to-back games to lose out on the Tank-for-Trevor sweepstakes.
When Joe Deschamps, 17, of Tonawanda got a drone for Christmas, he wanted to give it a go as soon as possible.
Let it Snow
The Bills have one, maybe two, no more than three home playoff games in our winter wonderland. While it’s great fun to watch Josh and the Bills offense in a dome, the real home field advantage, sans fans, is that opponents must come to the Orchard Park tundra and face the Bills, as well as the elements. The Bills are Home for the Holidays.
Cuomo, you have one job.
Christmas movies
While the Bills coaches and players are watching film of the Patriots for Monday's national TV game, their fourth in a row, BillsMafia can watch whatever we want. We didn't even need teams to lose this weekend, and we control our own destiny. Is that even a thing? It’s a Wonderful Life.
A Chris Brown Christmas
Our team is so much fun this season, fans are tuning into every bit of Bills content we can find, including shows we don’t normally watch, listen to, or even like. One Bills Live puts as many smiles on our faces as "Saturday Night Live" used to.
Joy to the World
In this most trying of years, we have been gifted the most satisfying of football seasons in recent memory.
OK, long-term memory.
The Bills haven’t even done many Billsy things in 2020. Perhaps the only thing Billsy is the fact that BillsMafia has not been allowed to the games to witness this wondrous season to be jolly live.
But thank you, Bills. Thank you, Buffalo. Thank you, Terry and Kim Pegula. Thank you, Bills fans around the world.
This has been a great joy to watch.
And we are just getting started.
Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.