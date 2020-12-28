Voice of the Fan: 'Tis the season to be a Bills fan, and we're just getting started

Usually at this time of year, we use this day to air our long list of grievances. Bah. We don’t have any this year.

The reindeer

The offensive line has been pulling the sleigh in high fashion lately, especially in the high-flying Bills’ air attack. NORAD is keeping track of it. If the ground game keeps getting its footing as it did in the last couple of weeks, watch out.

Cole in our stocking

Cole Beasley is having his best season as a pro, alongside Diggs, who is having the best season of any pro. Now, the Bills are about to return John Brown’s body to the mix, along with rookie surprise Gabriel Davis. Throw in Isaiah McKenzie and the WR corps is overflowing with various gift-wrapped packages.

Deck the Hall

Here is a special shout-out to the Bills WR coach, Chad Hall, who went from walk-on assistant to rising star position coach in four years. To a man, the Bills WRs rave about Hall, who overnight became a key cog in this juggernaut pass offense the team has built. He's had such an impact on his players that they surprised him with new truck on Christmas Eve.

Missle toe