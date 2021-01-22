Voice of the Fan: This new era of Bills is different, if not destiny

The Buffalo Bills have advanced to the American Football League or conference championship in four disparate eras. The mid-1960s with the fearsome foursome of Sestak, McDole, Day and Dunaway, plus Jack Kemp; “Lookie, lookie, here comes Cookie” and head coach Lou Saban; 1980-81 with Fergy, Cribbs, Butler, Ground Chuck Knox and a slobberknocking D; the early 1990s of the K Gun, Bruce, Bennett, Talley and Marv.
And now.
The Bills are still red-hot entering the AFC championship game – eight consecutive wins, and 12, if you totally ignore the Hail Mary. Great teams find, connive or downright steal ways to win. Unsung singular players, and unexpected whole units, come up big at the biggest times on the biggest stage.
Enter Taron Johnson.
Johnson had a surprisingly explosive game not counting the 101% effort and smarts on the 101-yard pick-six.
You know how one can never say one play won the game?
Well, that one play won the game.
It is not as if the Bills would have lost without it. They mostly shut down and almost shut out Lamar Jackson, and the equally hot Ravens. Sure, Justin Tucker missed two field goals, but so did Tyler Bass-o-matic. Tucker, the all-time leader in FG percentage, could barely stand upright after he hit both uprights on consecutive 43- and 46-yard tries in the first half.
But both Bills’ coordinators had good game plans, game-calling and game units executing them. The opening drive of the Ravens' offense was Bills Mafia’s worst nightmare, until it hit the red zone and then was a godsend.
Like most good defenses, the Bills can take away what you do well if they commit to it. Yet sometimes your next best thing kills that strategy and leads to disaster. But Saturday night, the Bills dared Jackson to beat them with his arm, and he wilted under the playoff pressure, Bills Stadium lights and a national TV audience.
The Bills' front four constantly pressured Jackson, didn't give him room to escape from Alcatraz up the middle or run for daylight immediately outside. They all but put him in a huge blue shipping container on the docks, and then didn't let him out of their sight or reach.
Jackson had nine carries for 34 measly yards with a long of 15. Lamar Jackson did Lamar Jackson things only about 20% of his Lamar Jackson game average, which is about as good as you can do against him. His best play might have been avoiding a 20-yard loss on an atrocious rolling snap that looked more bocce ball than football.
Levi Wallace had a huge 11-yard sack early. Mario Addison had one late. Trent Murphy, A.J. Epenesa and Harrison Phillips all made stout stops in the run game.
Tre’Davious White decided to take a play off late in the game on fourth-and-8, as he left Hollywood Brown wide open for an easy 71-yard touchdown. But luckily Tyler Huntley missed Brown, who was open by 5 yards – by 5 yards. White's best play came as a blocker, walling off Jackson on Johnson's insane 101-yard pick-six.
Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano were flying sideline to sideline. The Bills are 12-0 when Milano plays and 3-3 when he sits. Stalwart Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had 11 targets and yet a disinterested four catches for 28 yards. He was a nonfactor.
Jerry Hughes had the most fun of his 11-year career, and one of his best with two timely sacks. Bills fans' whipping boys Trent Murphy and Josh Norman whipped their opponents more times than not.
It was improbable, nay, incredible, that the Bills only gave up three points. The Ravens had trouble snapping the ball four times. The crowd of 6,700 fans sounded like 10,000 air horns. Excluding an inexcusable offside penalty against A.J. Klein, the Bills again avoided yellow flags, a hallmark of their winning play and streak.
Sure, the wind affected most passing and kicking, but bad conditions favor the Ravens and teams with bruising running games. On Buffalo’s offense, Devin Singletary had a single carry of any substance and finished 7 for 25. The entire Bills team ran 16 times for 32 yards, or 2 yards a pop. Well, fizzle.
Bills' offensive coordinator Brian Daboll intentionally all but poo-pooed the idea of run plays, mostly from the potent stench of its run blocking. Bills fans almost expect them to activate WRs Duke Williams and Kenny Stills, and not even dress Singletary and backup T.J. Yeldon. If they need to run, just hand it off to Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie or Jerry Hughes.
Josh Allen didn't have his best day. But his poor game is now 62% completions, 200 yards, a TD and no turnovers. Allen was a little trigger-happy with the long ball, but he always looked in command and control. Allen didn't even bother turning the ball to the laces before he threw his TD pass to Diggs because it needed to get there instantly. He basically just put the first defender rushing in to sack him on “ignore."
The offensive line was five workhorses in pass protection against a nasty Ravens front seven in the trenches. John Brown returned to multiple targets and snagged eight critical passes, as both Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis limped in and out of their route trees. Diggs put up 8-106-1 on the stat sheet.
I wrote that last sentence before the game.
And then, again … Taron Johnson. Just take a beat to remember watching that play live, and what you and those watching the game with you were doing before, during, and after. We'll all wait ...
Sure, sex, money, doing charitable deeds and spending quality time with loved ones are all fantastic, but have you thought about Taron Johnson lately?
Now, Kansas City here we come. The Bills will face the top-seeded Chiefs, who had been anointed this championship game since before 2020 began. If Patrick Mahomes does not play due to a head injury, Chad Henne will, and KC will be hanging Chad out to dry.
But this championship season, this new era of Bills dominance, is different, if not destiny. There is something about magical seasons in sports, and this team seems to have that something something. The elusive “it.” A Bills game now is always about Allen, and yet it is also always someone or some unit who makes the difference in the game.
Bring it on, KC. We’re more than ready for this. In homage to former Bills players, championship teams and seasons of yore and lore, let’s proudly yell, “Go Bills!” and bring this one home.