Voice of the Fan: This new era of Bills is different, if not destiny

You know how one can never say one play won the game?

Well, that one play won the game.

It is not as if the Bills would have lost without it. They mostly shut down and almost shut out Lamar Jackson, and the equally hot Ravens. Sure, Justin Tucker missed two field goals, but so did Tyler Bass-o-matic. Tucker, the all-time leader in FG percentage, could barely stand upright after he hit both uprights on consecutive 43- and 46-yard tries in the first half.

But both Bills’ coordinators had good game plans, game-calling and game units executing them. The opening drive of the Ravens' offense was Bills Mafia’s worst nightmare, until it hit the red zone and then was a godsend.

Like most good defenses, the Bills can take away what you do well if they commit to it. Yet sometimes your next best thing kills that strategy and leads to disaster. But Saturday night, the Bills dared Jackson to beat them with his arm, and he wilted under the playoff pressure, Bills Stadium lights and a national TV audience.

The Bills' front four constantly pressured Jackson, didn't give him room to escape from Alcatraz up the middle or run for daylight immediately outside. They all but put him in a huge blue shipping container on the docks, and then didn't let him out of their sight or reach.