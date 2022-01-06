Voice of the Fan: The Falcons and the Shnowman

Devin Singletary had perhaps his best game as a Bill, lugging 23 carries for a buck-ten and two TDs. Motor was repeatedly trucking Falcons defenders, and often the recipient of a motorcade led by the revamped offensive line, playing its best ball in a couple years shortly after some of its worst. Zach Moss averaged 7.8 on his five angry runs.

Jack of all reserve positions, Ryan Bates, has been a godsend as a starting guard. Mitch Morse is playing some of his smartest, technically sound ball as a Bill. Rookie manster, Spencer Brown, was steamrolling Atlanta linemen at the line and downfield.

And the return of the Shnowman himself, left tackle Dion Dawkins, who regained his Pro Bowl form since being an emergency sub last week fresh off the Covid-19 list.

The new five-man combination of veteran savvy, position versatility and youthful exuberance has fused at just the right time. The Bills have not given up a sack, nor punted, in two games.

1:08 Position grades: Bills' offense has best sack rate in a decade Here’s a position-by position review of the Bills' 29-15 victory over the Falcons, with grades based on a scale of 0 to 5.

Multitalented FB/TE/HB Reggie Gilliam and well-rounded, emerging tight end Dawson Knox also consistently knocked the feathers out of the Falcons defenders. Gabe Davis returned with some tough catches and toe-drag-swag on the sidelines.