Voice of the Fan: The Falcons and the Shnowman

The Buffalo Bills, in their 2021-22 season of consistent erratic play, found a new way to win in their playoff-clinching 29-15 victory over the visiting Atlanta Falcons.
A run game, led by a reborn offensive line, a freshly tuned Motor and a quarterback willing to do whatever it takes to win with his head, heart, hamstrings and helmet, when his passing game is on ice.
"It's not like the days when Tom Brady and Bill Belichick held the No. 1 seed," writes Mark Gaughan.
Sunday was not Josh Allen’s best game as a thrower. He started hot, cooled off, chilled and then froze, tossing three interceptions – a horrendous decision, an errant miss and a miscommunication – including two consecutive passes being picked like a pack of pickled peppers.
The Falcons kept it close and interesting, even nipping the Bills 15-14 going into halftime, before the Bills' running game took over and time ran out for Atlanta on the game and season.
Both teams were hurt by the constant flurries and bitter cold, often coughing up the ball on deflections or hard hits, including “Matty Ice” himself, veteran Atlanta quarterback, Matt Ryan.
The Bills are not looking straight to February. Instead, ahead of their regular season finale, they’re balancing their new standard of making the playoffs with the goals still on the table.
Allen was, however, a snowplow on the ground, churning up 81 yards and two scores. He also had a sure TD dropped by Stefon Diggs, and led the team to 29 points and a 14-point win.
Devin Singletary had perhaps his best game as a Bill, lugging 23 carries for a buck-ten and two TDs. Motor was repeatedly trucking Falcons defenders, and often the recipient of a motorcade led by the revamped offensive line, playing its best ball in a couple years shortly after some of its worst. Zach Moss averaged 7.8 on his five angry runs.
Jack of all reserve positions, Ryan Bates, has been a godsend as a starting guard. Mitch Morse is playing some of his smartest, technically sound ball as a Bill. Rookie manster, Spencer Brown, was steamrolling Atlanta linemen at the line and downfield.
And the return of the Shnowman himself, left tackle Dion Dawkins, who regained his Pro Bowl form since being an emergency sub last week fresh off the Covid-19 list.
The new five-man combination of veteran savvy, position versatility and youthful exuberance has fused at just the right time. The Bills have not given up a sack, nor punted, in two games.
Here’s a position-by position review of the Bills' 29-15 victory over the Falcons, with grades based on a scale of 0 to 5.
Multitalented FB/TE/HB Reggie Gilliam and well-rounded, emerging tight end Dawson Knox also consistently knocked the feathers out of the Falcons defenders. Gabe Davis returned with some tough catches and toe-drag-swag on the sidelines.
The much-maligned and often-mauled Buffalo defense is somehow going to lead the entire NFL in yardage given up, and likely second or even first in points allowed, as they trail the New England Patriots by nine points with one game to go. I know. Crazy, huh?
Harrison Phillips and Ed Oliver have recently been twin terrors to opposing offenses when teamed up. Rookie top pick, Greg Rousseau, had a sneaky, backdoor strip sack of Ryan that Phillips gobbled up, leading to the Bills' second score.
The defensive backs had a strong outing against a wounded Falcons receiving corps, but have not missed All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White nearly as much as predicted by virtually everyone, including you and me.
Granted, the Falcons were hurt by the loss of star rookie and freak of nature, Kyle Pitts, as well as the loss of cool and inexcusable touchdown-negating falconry by veteran Ryan at the goal line.
The Bills stand No. 2 in points allowed and have a shot to catch No. 1 New England for that title in Week 18 of the NFL schedule.
Atlanta was led by triple-threat Cordarrelle Patterson, the first team to use him at his best position – everywhere. Patterson should be one of the top – if not the top – reasonable FA hopes for the Bills this offseason. A good friend of Stefon Diggs from their Vikings days, CP may be tempted.
The pregame Vegas point spread was around 14. The Falcons kept circling back to keep the game close, and yet it ended right at 14, as it so often does.
Likewise, the Bills' defense, while often looking like it is giving up huge chunks of yards and possible points, only gave up 265 and 13, respectively.
The ratings, rankings and ravings by Bills fans on this maddening up-is-down and down-is-up season has the Bills' faithful both serious and skittish. The roller coaster needs to quickly transform into a magic carpet ride soon. Chances are they will enter the post season on a four-game win streak.
The Bills close out their regular season against the fluttering Jets before heading to the playoffs for the fourth time in Sean McDermott’s five years at the helm.
The Bills continue to have their full roster available to them, with no players or coaches on the league’s Covid list, coach Sean McDermott said Monday.
If they are to go anywhere there, especially as deep as the national media, Bills Mafia and the team itself long ago predicted, the newly assembled offensive line will be a key, if not the key factor. Keeping Josh Allen clean and the running game a genuine threat is a must.
The Shnowman – Dawkins – and his newfound, solid, five plows must lead the way through tough sledding.
Mush, you huskies.