Voice of the Fan: Texans were shut down, shut out, but Bills' big test has arrived

The stampeding Buffalo Bills took the field in the dreary rain at Highmark Stadium on Sunday against the hapless, hopeless Houston Texans, and almost immediately took over the game.

The inclement weather affected the passing game, especially early, but Houston appeared to be playing on an oil slick all afternoon. As the Bills were putting hats on Houston defenders and offenders — as the saying goes, the Texans were “all hat and no cattle.”

The shutout was Buffalo’s second in four games. No NFL team had two all of last year. The Bills are only one of three teams ever to have two 35 or more point shutouts in the same season. The team leads the league in point differential. And, incredible as it might sound, the Bills won two games by a total of 75-0 and both the team and its fans think they didn’t play all that well on offense.

Bills Mafia still feels as if we have not played our best. We will have to this coming week.

The Bills outgained the Texans, 450-109, and averaged a robust 6.3 yards per play to a measly 2.6. The defense, commanded by head-coach-in-waiting Leslie Frazier just flat dominated from the first play to the last.