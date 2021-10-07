Voice of the Fan: Texans were shut down, shut out, but Bills' big test has arrived

The stampeding Buffalo Bills took the field in the dreary rain at Highmark Stadium on Sunday against the hapless, hopeless Houston Texans, and almost immediately took over the game.
The inclement weather affected the passing game, especially early, but Houston appeared to be playing on an oil slick all afternoon. As the Bills were putting hats on Houston defenders and offenders — as the saying goes, the Texans were “all hat and no cattle.”
The shutout was Buffalo’s second in four games. No NFL team had two all of last year. The Bills are only one of three teams ever to have two 35 or more point shutouts in the same season. The team leads the league in point differential. And, incredible as it might sound, the Bills won two games by a total of 75-0 and both the team and its fans think they didn’t play all that well on offense.
Bills Mafia still feels as if we have not played our best. We will have to this coming week.
The Bills outgained the Texans, 450-109, and averaged a robust 6.3 yards per play to a measly 2.6. The defense, commanded by head-coach-in-waiting Leslie Frazier just flat dominated from the first play to the last.
The defensive line made the line of scrimmage its own. Rookie defensive end Boogie Basham played his first game and had his first sack, at the 2, causing a punt. Star Lotulelei looks rejuvenated after a year off and showed remarkable nimbleness. Ed Oliver had a bone-crushing tackle for loss. Greg Rousseau caused the fumble that seemed to just vacate Davis Mills’ hands and probably should have been credited for a sack there. Jerry Hughes tipped a fourth-and-2 pass at the 10 to cause a turnover on downs.
The Bills’ All-Pro cornerback, Tre’Davious White, has been Tre’Mendous all year, as usual and expected, and all but shut down the Texans’ only threat, Brandin Cooks. But now add Tremaine Edmunds to that Tre’Mendous list. Edmunds’ big play on a leaping, timely interception is what Bills fans have been waiting for and hopefully a harbinger of better days and bigger plays to come.
Hazmat Milano suffered a hamstring injury that hopefully will heal in time for this week. Filling in, A.J. Klein tipped the pass that Micah Hyde picked off, his second INT in as many weeks. The defense now leads the NFL in turnovers.
It was “next man up” in the secondary with Jordan Poyer and Taron Johnson inactive. Jaquan Johnson filled in superbly for Poyer, had a leaping interception and the Bills backfield didn’t miss a beat down. Former UB Bull, Cam Lewis, played stellar, especially against the run, and caused a fumble with a crafty peanut-punch. Levi Wallace was hardly mentioned, which is mentionable.
In the Pro Football Focus rankings, the second and third best players on the Bills were Johnson and Lewis, the inexperienced backups, with the best grade going to Edmunds, who normally doesn’t make enough wow plays to merit such high analytics.
The offense waffled between being methodical and manhandling. But Houston had a problem with Brian Daboll’s offense and play-calling, often playing on their heels.
Josh Allen shrugged off an early bad throw/interception on a busted pattern like he shrugs off onrushing linemen. He pump-faked the entire Texan defense out on a nifty TD to emerging tight end Dawson Knox, who seems to have eliminated the dropsies. Knox is now tied for the league lead in touchdowns. Stefon Diggs was back to his standard 7-100+ receiving game. Savvy, sure-handed Manny Sanders continues to shine.
The reshuffled offensive line had perhaps its best outing. Raw rookie right tackle Spencer Brown was not only a surprise starter but arguably the best lineman and is not returning to the bench. Daryl Williams was moved inside to RG and easily outperformed Cody Ford, his predecessor.
The new alignment allowed the run game to excel. If not for two Mitch Trubisky kneel-downs, the Bills rushed for 200 yards. Zack Moss punished tacklers and hit pay dirt again. Devin Singletary squirmed and slithered for 5.6 yards a pop.
The special teams held Andre Roberts in check. Tyler Bass-o-matic rarely misses. The Bills as a team had one turnover, one punt, suffered one sack, and had only three penalties for 30 yards. Playing all of its available backups throughout most of the fourth quarter, the defense preserved the shutout and the offense went right down the field and scored. It was a total team shellacking.
Sean McDermott had his team ready, and not looking past Houston en route to Kansas City for the most important game on its schedule. Usually, those would be in your own division. But the AFC East is a freak show, and the AFC West is a free-for-all. The Chiefs are dead last and behind three 3-1 teams that are likely to beat each other up all year.
The Bills have not fared well against the Chiefs in KC for a decade or two, losing six of the last seven games there. But the Bills are atop the NFL power ratings, and must prove they belong. Buffalo has pummeled some patsies in the last few weeks, mostly playing against backup quarterbacks.
Now they face Patrick Mahomes and the seemingly unstoppable Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, along with newcomer Josh Gordon, who has more reinstatements than receptions in the last couple of seasons. But Gordon is a terror when on his game. Bills Mafia has been waiting for this revenge match for almost a year after two lackluster performances against KC last season, and would like nothing more than to have a possible postseason rematch in Bufftown.
The Bills shut down, shut out, and shut up the Houston Texans. It is time for them to stand down, stand out, and remain standing up at the final buzzer Sunday night against the Chiefs.
Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.