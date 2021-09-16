Voice of the Fan: Steelers steal the thunder against Bills

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2021 NFL season as a Super Bowl favorite. The season opener was overhyped, overcast and windy. But the fans were back in full throng and the Bills Mafia brought the noise. The opening kickoff could not have gone much better as Isaiah McKenzie ran a 75-yard dash to the Pittsburgh 24.

But the Bills squandered the opening salvo, the Steelers held, and three hours later had stolen all the thunder.

Sugar-high QB Josh Allen was a touch overamped, and a tad off most of the game, although he completed a number of trademark howitzers. Allen overthrew a sure touchdown to Emmanuel Sanders, and yet on an important third-and-1 flea-flicker, lofted one, giving Steelers defensive back Cam Sutton time to knock the ball away from Stefon Diggs. An everyday gun from Allen was a first down in Pittsburgh territory and not a punt.

Allen had little help from his blockers and faced constant pressure, but there were plays to be made that he most often makes. Granted, on a second viewing, Allen played pretty well overall, and hardly the main reason for the disappointing loss.