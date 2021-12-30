Voice of the Fan: Setting the 9-6 record straight after win against the Pats

In a must-win, must-see game, the good 2021 Buffalo Bills team came to play and came up big against their archnemesis, poor-losing New England Patriots 33-21.

The Bills and Pats both sport 9-6 records in the volatile AFC East, with Buffalo owning the tiebreaker, and needing only to win their last two games at home against the low-flying Falcons and Jets.

Attempting to set the record straight as to who was the stronger team, with the better quarterback and leader, Sunday was Josh Allen’s best day as an NFL QB, all things considered. And arguably, Mac Jones’ worst in his short tenure.

Allen threw for three scores, 300-plus yards, ran for 64 more, had two touchdowns dropped, and a TD called back.

Allen was spectacular with a mesmerizing, relentless array of lobs and lasers, dropping dimes and drilling tight windows. He threw darts when he needed to, and threw it away when necessary. He threw against the grain, against the top-rated defense, and against everything they tell quarterbacks not to do — and still nailed them, time and again.