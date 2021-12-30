Voice of the Fan: Setting the 9-6 record straight after win against the Pats

In a must-win, must-see game, the good 2021 Buffalo Bills team came to play and came up big against their archnemesis, poor-losing New England Patriots 33-21.
The Bills and Pats both sport 9-6 records in the volatile AFC East, with Buffalo owning the tiebreaker, and needing only to win their last two games at home against the low-flying Falcons and Jets.
Attempting to set the record straight as to who was the stronger team, with the better quarterback and leader, Sunday was Josh Allen’s best day as an NFL QB, all things considered. And arguably, Mac Jones’ worst in his short tenure.
Allen threw for three scores, 300-plus yards, ran for 64 more, had two touchdowns dropped, and a TD called back.
Allen was spectacular with a mesmerizing, relentless array of lobs and lasers, dropping dimes and drilling tight windows. He threw darts when he needed to, and threw it away when necessary. He threw against the grain, against the top-rated defense, and against everything they tell quarterbacks not to do — and still nailed them, time and again.
Isaiah McKenzie caught 12 passes on 13 targets for 125 yards and a score, and all but “Wally Pipped” Cole Beasley, who tested positive for Covid during the week of the biggest game of the year. McKenzie was not only next man up, he was last man standing.
Stefon Diggs was busy with several essential catches, a critical third-and-10 conversion on an elongated Allen shovel-pass, a gorgeous touchdown on a Josh guided missile, as well as some suggested life choices for four shellshocked Pats fans in the end zone immediately thereafter.
Devin Singletary was a mini-monster all day, often dragging would-be Pats tacklers across first-down markers. Singletary put the Bills offense and the Patriots defense on his back; a Herculean effort when most needed.
Zack Moss had a couple of short power blasts and catches for first downs, but haphazardly tripped over Ryan Bates’ foot at the Patriots’ 2-yard line or would have hit paydirt on the lone, long drive when the Bills didn’t score.
Joining Allen and McKenzie on setting the record straight, the offensive line had its best game of the year on the day after Christmas. Patriot menace and sack leader, Matthew Judon, was a nonfactor and looked disinterested, except when intentionally tripping Allen.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll called a sneakily brilliant game, while Bill-killer Bill Belichick made an enormous tactical error, and was clearly outcoached by his counterparts.
Belichick’s ill-advised decision to “contain” Allen rather than rush him, and make him a pocket passer, had Allen pick Belichick’s pocket. The NE defense repeatedly dared Allen to take dump offs over the middle.
Bills coach Sean McDermott was surprisingly aggressive and repeatedly rewarded for it, trusting his franchise QB and offense. The Bills were 3-for-4 on fourth down (with the only miss a drop on the end zone on fourth-and-1 by Emmanuel Sanders).
Not only no punts all day, but every single Bills drive that didn’t include running out the clock at the end of the half advanced inside the NE red zone, a remarkable stat.
The Bills defense did not let the Patriots prized, er, surprised rookie QB Mac Jones beat them. No Patriots wide receiver and neither of their high-priced, overvalued, free agent tight ends did much of anything.
Only one player, stud running back Damien Harris, had a good afternoon and scored all three Patriots touchdowns. Harris was the only NE threat but failed to change the game or outcome.
A.J. Klein’s timely stretch and deflection led to a Micah Hyde tipped-ball-drill interception — Hyde’s first of two. It was symbiotic that either Hyde or his dynamic doppelganger, Jordan Poyer, could have picked off Jones’ last, fatal, futile, floater, to ice the game.
Hyde and Poyer both now have five INTs, tied for the most of any NFL safety.
Bills Mafia always knew Buffalo was the superior team, despite the fluke New England win played in a twister in the Antarctic three weeks ago.