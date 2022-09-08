Voice of the Fan: Season is here, Bills fans, and you should save every moment

For all of the drought years, and the majority of our adult lives, our beloved Buffalo Bills and their fans have gone into each season basically thinking, “Please God, don’t let the best team win.”

But the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the entire National Football League entering 2022. More pundits, astute NFL fans, and even the Las Vegas oddsmakers believe in our team more than any other.

The Bills have it all, on paper, in the locker room, in the coaching staff, and on the field.

But in sports, of course, “the best team” does not always win. I would argue that in the NFL, the "the best team" wins the Super Bowl less than 50% of the time.

Since the Bills' inception in 1960, the Bills arguably had the best team in the NFL going in twice, in the 1980 and 1990 seasons. One might say 1964 or 1965, although those Green Bay Packer teams were super-stacked.

In the Bills' 1990s glory years, with four consecutive Super Bowls, the Washington Redskins and both Dallas Cowboys teams had better seasons than the Bills, and were favorites in the game.

Surely, the Bills could have or should have won one or more or even all those games, but they were not “the best team.”

Bills vs. Rams: Your guide to the much-anticipated season opener The Bills open the season Thursday against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Here is what you need to know to get ready for …

On the flip side, “The Bills are due in ‘72” was the actual team promotional campaign. They finished 4-9-1. The Bills were again “due in ‘82.” They were 4-5 in the strike-shortened season.

This year, going in, they are due in ‘22. Or shall we say, “We are ...” The better the team, the more fans begin to refer to them as "we" and not "they."

And we should savor every part and play of this special season, because it might very well be historic.

Get the kids involved from start to finish. Subscribe to a variety of podcasts on the Bills, and NFL+ to get archived replays and All-22 game film. You might need to subscribe to The News to have physical articles to cut out for an actual old school scrapbook.

Try not to get too frustrated, cynical, decry “these same ol’ Bills” or advocate to fire the coach when the team hits a minor slump, because it surely will. At some point, the Bills will very likely lose two or even, God forbid, three in a row. The first half of the schedule is quite brutal.

Of course, the season comes down to the franchise quarterback, Josh Allen, who, not so coincidentally, is the favorite to be NFL MVP by these same pundits, astute fans and Vegas oddsmakers.

The offense is loaded with an embarrassment of riches, and probably even more exciting, versatile, potent and prolific than last year.

The ascension of playmakers Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie, the additions of sneaky, slippery Jameson Crowder and Khalil Shakir, the drafting of explosive runner/receiver James Cook, and maybe the most important, a veteran, stable offensive line with one of the best OL coaches in the game returning, Aaron Kromer.

New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey should be just as effective as Brian Daboll, especially with the shrewd, solid additions of QB coach Joe Brady, the return of Matt Barkley as Josh Allen’s hearing aid, and even less-talked-about-but-highly-respected veteran offensive assistant coach Mike Shula.

How we see it: News writers make their picks for Bills-Rams in season opener Here is how News sports writers are picking Thursday night's season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams.

The defense also has been substantially upgraded from last year when it was ranked in the NFL, but most Bills fans knew in their heart of hearts was not the league’s best.

The D often had gaping holes in their fence, was subject to substantial lapses in tackling, and an aggravating inability to shut teams down when they absolutely needed to. It too often collapsed down the middle like a portable plastic table. It takes about thirteen seconds to remember that sad fact.

Enter Hall-of-Famer to be, Von Miller, with the proven ability to transform defensive lines from sad sacks to mad sacks.

Then add DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips, and Shaq Lawson up front, plus No. 1 pick Kaiir Elam and promising upstart rookie Christian Benford.

The effective but oft-frustrating pressures and hurries on opposing QBs should now be more takedowns, losses, and holding penalties.

Granted, missing Tre’Davious White will hurt for the first 4-6 games, but this defense is stacked, stoked, and loaded with slobber-knockers on all three units.

Prepare to be pleasantly surprised by the power, quickness, nimbleness, and playmaking agility and ability of Tim Settle.

Even the special teams should be slightly improved with the addition of new punter, Sam Martin, the former buckin’ Bronco.

Sean Kirst: As a season full of boundless hope begins, Bills fans dare to believe in the dream "I want to see it for the legion of Western New Yorkers who think every day of parents or grandparents who dreamed of a Super Bowl trophy, but did not live long enough to witness it," writes Sean Kirst.

Each calendar year is divided, of course, into four seasons: Winter, Spring, Summer and Football. 2022 is the most anticipated Bills football season in decades, and maybe ever.

Social media is overflowing with fans of other cities saying something like, “I usually hate the Bills, but it’s impossible not to love Josh Allen and their fans.”

The buzz about the team is ear-splitting. The City of Buffalo is not only thirsty for a major sport championship, it is starving and stark-raving mad for one. The victory parade alone will be a national event.

So savor every morsel and minute of this possible, if not probable, championship season.

And Please God, let the best team win.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.