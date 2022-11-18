Voice of the Fan: Nobody snowplows the wagons like the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills beat the Buffalo Bills again last Sunday in overtime at Highmark Stadium, 33-30, with a little help from the marauding Vikings of Minnesota.

The loss was the second aggravating defeat in a row and left many Bills fans dumping a lake-effect amount of criticism and negativity around the city and team. Much of it is warranted, and it often happens this time of year.

Players such as cornerback-turned-safety Cam Lewis, and even franchise quarterback Josh Allen, who made clear, crucial errors in the game that directly led to the loss, have been beating themselves up in the media. Taking responsibility and ownership of the mistakes is noble and righteous. Learning from them and not repeating them is what matters.

The Josh Allen Experience is particularly controversial and concerning. Josh Allen is in a slump. He has thrown four end-zone interceptions in the last three games.

Intolerable, no?

Well, no. Allen threw two end-zone INTs in the prior 67 games. It is highly unlikely to be a lasting issue. Sure, maybe the numbers caught up to him. He is highly unlikely to throw only two in the next 67 games, either.

But Allen is still the brilliant, aggressive, accurate quarterback he has been over the last three seasons. The Bills scored 30 points. Even with all the recent picks and fumbles, counting punts (which are essentially turnovers), and actual turnovers, Buffalo is still third best in the league at protecting the ball and sustaining drives.

Last year, Patrick Mahomes threw 10 interceptions in his first nine games. This year, Allen has 10 INTs in his first nine games. Mahomes received his fair share of criticism, but the sky was not falling like snowfall on this Thursday night. Mahomes quickly regained his lofty form and led his team to the AFC title game.

Expect Allen to do the same.

How the team digs themselves out of the crippling drifts in the next week or two should have a profound effect on the once-promising season’s outcome.

For avid, ardent, vociferous Bills fans, it has become a matter of whether you have faith, belief or distrust in the team, its players and coaches.

“Belief” is sometimes said to be, I believe my loved one can push me across a high wire in a wheelbarrow. “Faith” is sitting in that wheelbarrow while your loved one pushes you both across.

Do you have faith, belief or neither in the Bills?

This fan has faith; I am still bullish on the team’s chances. Your results might vary.

Granted, the mistakes are troubling if not terrifying. It is across the board. And coaching is not unscathed.

How does the defense not double-team Justin Jefferson when he was virtually the only player hurting them?

Ken Dorsey is getting some second- and third-guessing after the two infuriating losses. Granted, again, the offense scored 30 points. But many in the Bills Mafia are screaming for more runs, more James Cook and Nyheim Hines, and perhaps a little less Isaiah McKenzie, a former fan favorite who has yet to secure the slot receiver job.

McKenzie inexplicably ran out of bounds on Allen’s first end-zone interception, allowing Patrick Peterson to leave him and position himself to pick off the desperation pass.

Many fans were also hyper-critical of Sean McDermott not taking a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter with a chip-shot field goal, and going for the kill shot.

Granted, it is not a no-brainer either way, and being aggressive has served the Bills offense and team well in the recent past. But 13 is a lot different than 10 in a game like this and proved fateful.

Safety was again a major issue. Lewis failed to knock the ball down on fourth down, which would have all but won the game. It was an easy decision, and bat down, something that defensive players are told every year, every time, since they were 6 years old.

Sure, many defensive backs go for the interception, but this was a heinous error of judgment by Lewis. Something Jordan Poyer or Micah Hyde likely do not make.

The defense is giving up a whopping 10 points a game more when Poyer does not play. Jordan, thankfully, is back practicing in full and will return soon.

The Bills also sorely missed much-maligned linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in the second half. Edmunds was credited with the top grade for any LB in the league for his first-half performance by Pro Football Focus, and is one of the top three rated LBs by that site for the entire season. Matt Milano is another of the three.

The range that Edmunds covers in the middle of the Bills' zone defense was sorely missed.

And now the Cleveland Browns and Bills are heading to Detroit on Sunday.

The Browns' power run game led by bruiser Nick Chubb poses a particular threat to the Bills D. QB Jacoby Brissett scares no one, but WR Amari Cooper does, and can make plays like Jefferson did last Sunday.

The snow predicted by weather reports rivals the avalanche of negativity by some of the Bills (un)faithful. Rarely does “crippling” or “devastating” crop up in forecasts.

Those words rarely came up describing the 2022 Bills until now, either. And many in Bills Mafia think the team is skating on thin ice.

Have faith Bills fans. The Bills will be snowplowing the wagons.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.