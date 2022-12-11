Voice of the Fan: No longer Miller Time, but still could be the Bills' time

The Buffalo Bills suffered a disheartening, and perhaps crushing, blow to their defense, psyche, strategy and playoff chances Wednesday when coach Sean McDermott announced that star pass rusher Von Miller suffered a season-ending ACL tear discovered during exploratory surgery.

It is horrible news for Von, the team, the fans, his career and perhaps even the six-year, $120 million contract he signed as the marquee free agent before the season (which is actually a three-year, $75 million deal with a team option for the rest).

Miller is a fighter, though, and is highly likely to work like mad to return to his pre-injury form and promise the Bills to take them to the promised land – a Super Bowl championship that the franchise, the city and its faithful have long yearned for and deserved.

BillsMafia everywhere are bemoaning that this is why we can’t have nice things.

The Miller injury is the second Thanksgiving in a row the team has lost a star defender to an ACL injury, after last year’s Tre’Davious White tear. Thanks for nothing.

It also rekindles a long needed, serious re-evaluation of the turf issue.

The multibillion dollar National Football League needs to demand that all stadiums install grass fields. Sure, it is costly, but the technology to keep them in great condition and the money is clearly available.

But the league often seems to care a lot more about dollars than sense. They treat their meal ticket, the players, like cattle or laborers bound under the feudal system to work on his lord's estate. In other words, serfs.

Sure, unlike serfs, the players are rewarded handsomely with large contracts and often idolatry from fans, but player’s health should be a top priority, and this is one thing that can actually help.

Detroit’s Ford Field is well known for being a great stadium with brutal turf. Less than a month ago, the NFLPA said the field is a “health hazard” on a surface referred to as “slit film.” Five stadiums have this kind of turf.

NFL officials claim they see no data that shows grass fields are safer than turf fields.

The players notice it, and a lot of Lions despise their own home field. Although, granted, a 300-pound lineman falling on Von Miller’s lower leg contributed to causing the injury.

The Bills, however, on the slippery slope field in Detroit, and at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough against the Patriots, have righted the ship the last few weeks.

Mac Jones was made to look like Mac Jones, which is not much to like or build off. While counterpart Josh Allen shook off his sore elbow and was delivering precision darts downfield, Jones was lofting lawn darts.

Missing Miller, Greg Rousseau and Shaq Lawson took most of the DE snaps and often controlled the line of scrimmage. Tremaine Edmunds was hitting like a freight train, a welcomed return to the lineup. He and Matt Milano are both having All-Pro type seasons, and the tandem is greater than the sum of their parts.

With continued pressure from the four man DT rotation, especially starters DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver, the Patriots strong' power run game was more like a lethargic walk. After playing only two series against the Lions, White only missed two series against the Patsies.

Then came last Sunday, when Bills fans everywhere could take the nerve-wracking day off and settle down with a six-pack of beer to watch a six-pack of meaningful games to the Bills and their playoff/seeding chances.

Rarely, if ever, has a day gone so well in which the Bills did not play. Five of the six desired losers lost, including the Dolphins, Jets, Chiefs, Titans and Chargers. Only the Ravens won; squeaking past a weak Broncos team 10-9 in the last seconds.

BillsMafia, and the rest of the NFL, worried the Bills might have lost it a month or two ago when the team stopped blowing most every opponent out. Great expectations became great excuses, concern and consternation. The field house and training facility resembled more of a MASH unit, even before the Miller news.

Lofty early season predictions, betting lines, MVP favorites and power ratings became a power failure.

But the Bills have still lost only three games by eight total points, each of which came down to the end, and they easily coulda, shoulda won. They have played four at home versus eight on the road (counting the extra Detroit game) and are now once again the AFC top seed, although it is no longer Miller Time.

Missing Miller will be a strong, but not insurmountable, test for the Bills in the home stretch fighting for home field advantage on the snow-plowed Abbott Road to the Super Bowl.

Here’s to the Bills and its ever-faithful Mafia enjoying surf and turf, celebrating victories of fields of dreams and not bemoaning the serf and turf tragedies of ACL tears on fields of doom.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.