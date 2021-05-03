Voice of the Fan: NFL draft grades, irrational man crushes, love-hate picks and lots of upside

Beane is excellent at team building and simultaneously thinking short term, intermediate and long term so this team is to be a solid contender year in and year out. Fans in general, and Bills fans in particular, are not used to this and want quick fixes at positions they think the team needs.

Fun Fact No. 1: There is no such thing as Best Player Available (BPA), no matter what anyone says.

Every pick in every round in every draft in every city in every sport is exactly the same. The team: 1.) looks at its board when its pick is up, 2.) keys on the top two or three BPAs on its board, 3.) considers what positions it has already picked, what positions the three BPAs play, as well as 4.) what is left in the draft at those positions that the team might be able to acquire, then 5.) measures all that against its BPA, in order, on its board and then makes the decision.

Every time.

A team might go back and decide that the No. 1 BPA on its board is actually the best idea right now, but never does it just decide he is there so let’s take him immediately (unless it has already done all of this just now).