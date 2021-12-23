Voice of the Fan: New England has again become 'winner' of our discontent for Bills Mafia

Carolina lost its placekicker to a freakish leg injury in warmups, which wreaked havoc on the game plan, and forced the Panthers into fourth-down tries they failed to convert; going 1-5. It was emblematic of their entire 2021 season of lost players, games and hope.

For the Bills, the game was hopefully a harbinger for the death-match revenge game this week against the New England Devils up in sly Foxborough.

Rookie Mac Jones has looked shaky the last couple of outings, and the Bills will look to expose the emperor’s new clothes again Sunday.

The AFC East is up for grabs, and the AFC playoffs will be drastically affected by the ultimate victor.

In this icy, cold-hearted, slippery Bills 2021 season, New England has again become the “winner” of our discontent for Bills Mafia.

In the John Steinbeck novel “The Winter of Our Discontent,” the title phrase is known to suggest the idea that we have reached the depth of our unhappiness and that better times are ahead.

Hopefully, the team and its faithful, frustrated fans, have reached the depths of our sorrow, and better times (and games) are indeed, coming this Sunday and beyond.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.