Voice of the Fan: New England has again become 'winner' of our discontent for Bills Mafia

The Bills, in their bright red color-rush jerseys, thankfully didn’t make the Bills Mafia red in the face with rage or embarrassment last Sunday at chilly Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo took care of business and the Carolina Panthers, 31-14, to up their lackluster season record to 8-6, setting the stage for the AFC East showdown Sunday against the Axis of Evil.
Josh Allen, on a gamey foot, and after a woeful, worrisome start, took command of the offense and game, and threw three touchdowns with one interception. Harried, hurried and harassed all afternoon, Allen willed the team to win with his rocket arm and gangly legs.
Gabe Davis caught two TDs in his first start since Emmanuel Sanders got dinged. Davis has a penchant for the big play, nose for the end zone, and needs more playing time, snaps and targets.
Dawson Knox had solid, dependable production. Stefon Diggs beat former Bill and Patriot whipping boy, Stephon Gilmore, for a second-quarter score.
The Bills' offensive line was in shambles going into the battle and promptly got stomped by a talented Panthers front. Rookie right tackle Spencer Brown was forced to play left tackle and was a human 3-D printer of yellow flags. The Bills desperately need Frosty the Shnowman, aka Dion Dawkins, off the Covid list and back in the trenches.
Devin “Motor” Singletary sputtered then accelerated for 86 yards on the ground, which hot-wired the offense, including a well-designed, called, and executed 16-yard commute to the end zone.
Singletary, shockingly, is sixth in the NFL in yards per carry for running backs. The Bills will need to consistently run the ball if they have any playoff hopes.
The defense, also shockingly, is somehow is ranked first in yards against per game, and third in scoring average, which seems impossible as you watch them rush the passer and tackle.
The depleted Panthers were declawed most of the nippy day. Cam Newton ran like a running back, as is his wont. Fortunately for the Bills, he also threw like one.
Carolina’s only real threat, the Magic Christian McCaffery, sat out and is gone for the season. DJ Moore proved the old adage, “Moore is less.” Robbie Anderson looked like the Robbie Anderson in the New York Jets years when he outraged New York Jets fans.
Our clever Brit defensive lineman, Efe Obada, was brilliant, got two sacks on one drive and just missed the hat trick. Harrison Phillips has quietly crushed opposing linemen lately. Star Lotulelei, Taron Johnson and A.J. Klein got on the scorecard with sacks or picks.
Carolina lost its placekicker to a freakish leg injury in warmups, which wreaked havoc on the game plan, and forced the Panthers into fourth-down tries they failed to convert; going 1-5. It was emblematic of their entire 2021 season of lost players, games and hope.
For the Bills, the game was hopefully a harbinger for the death-match revenge game this week against the New England Devils up in sly Foxborough.
Rookie Mac Jones has looked shaky the last couple of outings, and the Bills will look to expose the emperor’s new clothes again Sunday.
The AFC East is up for grabs, and the AFC playoffs will be drastically affected by the ultimate victor.
In this icy, cold-hearted, slippery Bills 2021 season, New England has again become the “winner” of our discontent for Bills Mafia.
In the John Steinbeck novel “The Winter of Our Discontent,” the title phrase is known to suggest the idea that we have reached the depth of our unhappiness and that better times are ahead.
Hopefully, the team and its faithful, frustrated fans, have reached the depths of our sorrow, and better times (and games) are indeed, coming this Sunday and beyond.
