Voice of the Fan: Micah Hyde's return could make Bills fans even more optimistic

The Buffalo Bills knocked their ex-archrival New England Patriots out of playoff contention with a stunning, stirring, 35-23 win played in honor of injured safety Damar Hamlin, who miraculously is now home safely.

The Bills face the Miami Dolphins on wild-card weekend, the third game of their 2022-23 season trifecta.

The Fins were the original archvillain for the Bills, usurped by Tom Brady and the Pats for almost a generation, but recently returning to South Beach now that New England has a new quarterback and virtually no threat.

The safety position has been a microcosm of the entire bizarre Bills season.

The year started with Buffalo the prohibitive favorites to win the Super Bowl, in no small part because of the dynamic duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, both All-Pros and all but interchangeable stars in Buffalo’s sturdy defensive backfield.

The Bills rolled the defending NFL champion Rams and the AFC top-seed Tennessee Titans in back-to-back weeks by a combined score of 72-17 with Poyer and Hyde.

Then tragedy, and insult to injury set in.

Hyde went down with a serious, apparent season-ending neck injury against the Titans, and the Bills' supremacy cratered with him.

The next week, missing both star safeties against the Dolphins, the Bills lost in the oppressive heat, partially due to some poor angles taken by reserve safeties Jaquan Johnson and Hamlin, making his first NFL start.

When Poyer returned, so did the wins, as the team is now 12-0 when he plays, and 1-3 when he doesn’t.

But with only one star safety on the field, the dominance diminished. The Bills were winning but no longer the darlings of the power rankings and favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Brandon Beane, sensing safety trouble in numbers, made a last-second trade for ex-Bills safety Dean Marlowe to return to the team moments before the trading deadline. It was a move that would turn prescient.

Then, of course, the team, its city and fans, faced an unprecedented series of tragedies, blizzards, and health trauma, culminating in the frightful catastrophe of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

The world seemingly stopped for a couple of days until Hamlin began his miraculous recovery.

Safety No. 6, Marlowe, stepped in and held down the fort in the Bills' win over the Pats, helping secure the second seed in the playoffs.

And now, potentially another near-miracle has been put in play in the Bills DB room and safety position.

Hyde is practicing, perhaps even returning to the field sometime in the future if doctors give him the nod. The Bills say he won't play this week or next week.

The Bills are either cursed or a team of destiny. Could Hyde’s return make the microcosm come full circle?

There is safety in numbers, specifically No. 21, Jordan Poyer, and No. 23, Micah Hyde. If Hyde were to return to play and return to form, the Bills might also return as the Super Bowl favorite.

Sense of relief

The Bills Pats game was a groundswell of relief for Bills Mafia, the team, the league and countless fans and well-wishers across the country and the world.

On his two spectacular, miracle kickoff-return touchdowns, Nyheim Hines ran like U.S. Olympic Championship sprinter and former NFL wide receiver Jim Hines, who held the world record in the 100 meter dash for 15 years.

The roar of the crowd was never louder, with the relief and release never greater.

The AFC Championship Game is scheduled for Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs make it that far. It is a fair-minded, good choice, in a dome, approximately equidistant from Buffalo and Kansas City, with no real advantage to either team.

Bills Mafia will make it one.

But the Bills must first dispatch of the Dolphins in Game 3 of the season series.

Miami has lost seven straight games in temperatures 40 degrees and under. The Bills have won seven games in a row.

There is safety in those numbers, too.

Bills by a billion.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.