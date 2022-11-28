Voice of the Fan: Lionheart in a Buffalo skin

Injured, recently erratic Josh Allen led a furious Bills comeback Thanksgiving afternoon, showing the heart of a lion and spearheading the offense to 10 late fourth-quarter points for a much-needed victory.

The resilient Bills played two games and got two wins in five days at Ford Field in Detroit, following a historic 77-inch snowfall that drove home game against Cleveland away from Orchard Park.

Hopefully, the wins will snowball the team into a mid- to late-season resurgence.

The Bills won their third consecutive Thanksgiving game, a thriller against the pesky Lions that stopped and started a lot of hearts and caused more than its share of heartburn for both team’s fans.

In the two wins, Allen had several games-worth of ups and downs, brilliant and baffling passing and decisions.

On the game-winning drive against the Lions, Allen threw one of the best passes of his career, or anyone else’s for that matter, a laser to Stefon Diggs, that an inch or two, or millisecond or two either way might have not been completed.

Diggs had just caught a rocket short slant from Allen for the go-ahead touchdown before automatic Tyler Bass missed his first PAT in 100-plus tries, allowing the home team Lions to tie with a field goal.

The win was a huge relief for the Bills, especially following a potential season-ending MCL injury to superstar pass rusher Von Miller. Early indications are that it might not be as serious as first feared, but Miller will retest the knee after rest.

Injuries continue to mount, the scariest of which is to the "Shnowman" himself, left tackle Dion Dawkins. The Bills' offensive line was consistently getting manhandled by the Lions; also missing stalwart starting center Mitch Morse.

Right tackle Spencer Brown is in the midst of a midseason sophomore slump. Allen was hurried, harried and harassed out of the pocket all Thanksgiving afternoon, as his meal-ticket offensive line was getting the stuffing beat out of them.

Bills fans continue to argue among themselves and with fans of other teams, over the dynamism or demise of the offense, the sturdiness or sloppiness of the defense, Coach of the Year honors or hot seat for Sean McDermott, first-time offensive coordinator/play-caller Ken Dorsey and perennial head coach candidate bridesmaid Leslie Frazier.

Thankfully, after the afternoon win, pitchers of victory beer were on tap rather than the pitchforks coming out.

Bills Mafia was also giving thanks for the welcomed return of All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White, one year after suffering an ACL injury last Thanksgiving in New Orleans.

White played the first two series by design and pitch count, and then came out. But White’s movement looked unrestrained and the knee held up. Expect White to play significantly more against the Patriots on Thursday.

Good thing, because lately, buttered-up fellow cornerbacks Dane Jackson and rookie Christian Benford were getting toasted. Benford has also joined the Bills banged-up brigade and is on injured reserve for a minimum of four weeks. Veteran safety Jordan Poyer made a timely, essential, noticeable return to the defensive backfield the last two games, showing his worthiness of a new contract.

But the Bills are 8-3 and right back at or near the top of the AFC East and the AFC overall.

This is obviously not the dominant Buffalo team of the early fall, but recall the 2021 Bills that were arguably the best team at the end of last season, were 7-6 and behind the Patriots going into the playoff stretch.

Every team goes through rough patches, but the fact remains the Bills have lost three games by a total of eight points, and still have beaten each of the other three division leaders. The teams the Bills lost to by these eight points had a combined record of 22-9 going into this Sunday.

Next up is the Patriots in New England in another nationally televised "Thursday Night Football" game. The Bills haven’t punted in the last two matchups against the Pats, whose season is on the brink of collapse.

Tackling, which has become a recent bugaboo for the Bills defenders at all three levels, will become paramount due to NE’s bruising running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who can punish you up the middle, off tackle or out of the backfield.

Luckily, Pats QB Mac Jones has been keeping with up the Joneses, Cardale and Landry, more than Daniel. McCorkle is capable of putting up decent to good numbers and driving the bus, but incapable of driving the ball downfield. His slowness afoot leads to excess sacks and miscues, and the Bills' defense, even without Miller, should frustrate and contain him.

A return to brilliance by Allen against the hated Patriots will silence a lot of amateur doctors and armchair quarterback coaches. It’s somewhat of a must-win divisional game with the Bills presently at 0-2.

The Patriots, like the Jets and Dolphins, feature a strong, well-designed, well-coached defense front to back, and could pose problems for the Bills' inconsistent offense. Hopefully, the last two brilliant drives to win the Lions game have some carryover. Allen looked more in control, more accurate, efficient and dynamic with the game on the line.

Lionheart in a Buffalo skin.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.