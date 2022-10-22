Voice of the Fan: Josh Allen’s next great hurdle is to stay grounded

With a spectacular, last-minute, 24-20 road victory in Kansas City, the Buffalo Bills proved to the NFL world that they are the best team with arguably its best and most valuable player; and those are two different things.

Josh Allen leapfrogged past Patrick Mahomes as the marquee NFL attraction by running, passing, processing and willing the Bills past the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the site where KC put an arrow through the Bills Mafia and the Bills organization’s hearts just 10 months ago.

And now, after his stunning high hurdle of 6-foot-1, 203-pound safety Jordan Reid for a critical first down on the game-winning drive, Allen needs to keep himself grounded.

The pressure to win it all will mount even higher. The media requests and demands to provide interviews and appearances will skyrocket even more than it recently has.

After jumping over defenders trying to cut him down to size, Allen must jump through even more hoops, play at an even more elevated level and still remain on terra firma.

But luckily for the Bills, no one puts more pressure on Josh Allen than Josh Allen.

The Firebaugh, Calif., farm boy’s temperament is a weird but highly effective confluence of extreme, unshakeable confidence and bravado – exhaustive work ethic – and childlike playfulness and goofiness that keep him beloved by virtually everyone he encounters.

Allen always seems to say the right and thoughtful thing, and then embody it. On Sundays, and then every other day of the week.

He’s on top of the world and yet still tightly rooted on earth.

Despite Allen’s individual heroics and swashbuckling acrobatics, the Bills beat the Chiefs in a variety of ways, none bigger than from the NFL’s biggest splash in free agency, Von Miller. He did precisely what was needed against Mahomes. The splash was a tsunami.

Miller had two vital sacks and three separate herculean efforts on the last three Chiefs drives to force errant passes, including the game-clinching interception by big-game ballhawk Taron Johnson.

Stefon Diggs was uncoverable and finished with 10 snags for 148 yards and a TD. Gabe Davis averaged just less than 25 yards per catch and continued his wizardry against the locals, feeling right at home in the KC end zone, prime real estate he has found five times in two games.

Dawson Knox caught the game-winner in the corner of the end zone, after earlier being ferociously jack-knifed to the turf on a 20-yard sideline dart from Allen.

Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano continued their collective and individual best seasons, largely attributable to the Bills’ second-biggest free-agent acquisition, DaQuan Jones, who has dominated from day one.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s use of Milano as a pseudo-spy on Mahomes worked cunningly and kept KC mastermind Andy Reid and his diabolical protege Mahomes from stealing the game.

Rookie Kaiir Elam had his second interception on a high-point leaping catch in the end zone, thwarting the Chiefs' first drive inside the Bills’ 10-yard line. The Chiefs' running backs amassed only 43 yards on the ground, the league’s highest scoring team totaled only 20 points, and just three in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes was clearly flustered in and out of the pocket, on the sideline and after the game.

The Bills at 5-1 are now off on a well-deserved bye week, with a chance to settle down from the lofty win and exalted experience of avenging the team’s toughest loss in decades.

And their high-flying leader, Allen, has an extra week to return to earth following a Superman performance, able to leap tall defenders in a single bound, and resume being a regular guy with his feet planted firmly on the ground, a la Clark Kent.

Until Bills Mafia needs him to be more powerful than a locomotive, take to the skies and soar again on "Sunday Night Football" against the Green Bay Packers.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.