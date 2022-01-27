Voice of the Fan: It takes guts to be a Bills fan, because they will be ripped out of you

They pulled off a heart-stopping miracle and then spontaneously combusted. They went on a magic carpet ride and then pulled the rug out from under us. The led us to the mountain top and then dropped over the edge.

Thankfully for Buffalo, the team and the community, 25-year-old quarterback Josh Allen is a bona fide unicorn superstar. In two weeks of playoff football, he became a national treasure. And Josh is as genuine, as likeable, as humble, and as goofy as he is truly great.

Bills Mafia and Buffalo will likely be his home for his entire career, which is pretty much the only solace one can take from the sudden death/sudden heartache of "13 Seconds."

Big props must be given to Allen’s counterpart and friend, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who made numerous miraculous plays of their own, and which made the game an instant classic. They made the plays at the end to win and the Bills didn’t.

For the Bills, the offensive numbers, again, are sick. The Bills had 16 possessions in the postseason and scored 12 touchdowns.