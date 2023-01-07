Voice of the Fan: It’s Fandemonium. It’s fantastic. It’s Fan-Damar

“Fandom,” according to the Cambridge Dictionary, means “a group of fans of someone or something, especially very enthusiastic ones.”

The Buffalo Bills fandom, often called Bills Mafia, is known leaguewide and, to some degree, worldwide, as one of the best, most loyal and loud, most passionate and sometimes peculiar.

After the shocking but increasingly hopeful incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, that sentiment, devotion, and heartfelt adoration has transferred to the entire league, and has resonated across the world.

Bills fandom has become Fan-Damar.

Virtually everyone, everywhere, is pulling for the same guy, the same result, the same perseverance and thrill of victory. The outpouring of emotion, generosity, and clarity of purpose has been remarkable – from players, media and fandoms of every city and every team.

Sports, as we all well know, can bind a group of random people together, or tear them apart, like few things other than religion or politics.

In the last few days, fans from other teams across the country are approaching Bills fans draped in their blue, white and red team colors, and stopping them on the street wherever they are to inquire about Hamlin – and then, extraordinarily, how that particular Bills fan is feeling. Empathy is something we rarely, if ever, see in the hyper-competitive world of sports and its fans.

Fans, players, owners, etc., everywhere are donating millions to Hamlin’s foundation and toy drive, which has reached the astonishing amount of more than $7 million as of this writing.

Fan-tastic.

Legendary Bills radio broadcaster Van Miller is perhaps most famous for his calling of the Bills-Oilers Greatest Comeback game in 1993, uttering “It’s bedlam! It’s pandemonium. It’s Fandemonium! It’s fantastic!” after a Bills touchdown.

Fandemonium has endured in Buffalo since, and everywhere a Bills fan has taken his fandom with him or her outside of the City of Good Neighbors.

Right now, that pride, passion and devotion has become, at least for now, Fan-Damar.

Every fan of every team is a fan of Damar Hamlin. A huge portion of the country that couldn't care less about sports is now a fan of Hamlin, and genuinely care about his recovery.

And it clearly shows us, or reminds us, of what the country and the world can be like when we all have a common goal or cause.

Hamlin is a fighter, and from all the endless stories told about him these past few days from the local and national media, the embodiment of all that is good people.

How can you not be a fan?

Hamlin’s comeback will top the greatest Bills comeback of all time.

It’s Fandemonium. It’s fantastic. It’s Fan-Damar.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.