The Buffalo Bills shook up their offense and maybe their offensive strategy in last week's NFL draft.

Buffalo traded up in the first round for stellar pass-catching tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills then bolstered the offensive line and wide receiver corps with massive OG, O’Cyrus Torrence, in the second round and towering wide receiver Justin Shorter in the fifth round. Both are from Florida and the size of a large gator.

And now the onus, or bonus, is on second-year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to utilize and maximize the talents and skills that GM Brandon Beane has acquired for the Bills since the Bengals debacle in January. That includes sneaky good, free-agent receivers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield, and two bruising, veteran running backs in Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, along with additions along the offensive line.

A notable, if not sizable, portion of the Bills Mafia question, and maybe even are skeptical, whether Dorsey is the man.

This is the most diverse, volatile and unpredictable assemblage of skill players since Josh Allen was drafted in 2018.

The skeptics will say Dorsey foundered or even tanked last year as coordinator and play-caller. The Bills were predictable, unimaginative, unwilling and unable to maintain drives, could not exploit the middle of the field or score points in bunches when they needed to like in previous seasons.

The optimists will say Dorsey did fine or even well for his first year as boss. Josh Allen was hurt most of the season, Gabe Davis suffered the yips and had too many drops, the Isaiah McKenzie experiment blew up in his face, the offensive line was a colander, and the city and team as a whole was put through a series of calamities that Dorsey’s predecessor Brian Daboll would not have been able to endure, either.

The skeptic will say those are three things: Excuses, excuses and excuses.

The optimist will say the team scored pretty much exactly as many points per game in 2022 as in 2021, against a tougher schedule and despite all of the above issues. The team was second in the NFL at yards per play, passing yards per play and rushing yards per play. They were near the top of the league in most any significant stat you want to throw out there.

The skeptics will say the eye test alone demonstrably showed the offense struggled, and those stats are eerily similar to the defensive stats that put Leslie Frazier’s defense at the top of the league. Anyone watching closely knew the Bills were not a top-tier defense, and the Bengals painfully proved it.

The optimist will say that you’re just a defeatist.

The skeptic will say, no, a realist, you’re just a rose-colored glassist and homerist.

But facts don’t lie. Well, yes, sometimes they do.

The Bills were not a powerhouse offense most of the season. They were good, not great, and performed poorly in the biggest game of the season. There was and is a lot of blame to go around. Most of it centered on Dorsey, Davis, McKenzie and the offensive line.

Dorsey will need to grow into the role, and take control of 12-13 various talents at the skill positions when only five are used at once.

Dorsey must create innovative sub-packages for the new-look offense featuring two tight ends, with Kincaid playing essentially The Big Slot. Mix in the speedy, shifty Harty; the heady, dependable Sherfield, and talented, versatile holdover Khalil Shakir.

Dorsey must shuffle the rock to new starting running back James Cook, in space and on screens, inside and out, on the ground and in the air. Know when to mix in Harris and/or Murray when power demands, and maybe even special-teams demon Nyheim Hines. And do so while working with significant mountain men, notable guard Connor McGovern.

It’s a big, challenging crucial job, especially with the tougher AFC East.

Many in Bills Mafia believe in Dorsey and think he will be in the driver's seat of an explosive, high-flying, top-scoring offensive machine even better than the last few years.

Perhaps just as many are in the wait-and-see mode, or even strongly believe that Dorsey is on the hot seat, unfit for the task, and may well be looking for steady work instead of the next creative play call in 2024.

I’m betting Dorsey will be surprisingly good and inventive, and win a bunch of skeptics over along the way.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.