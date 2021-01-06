Voice of the Fan: In times when it is needed most, Bills look like they can beat anyone

McKenzie subbed for Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts and electrified BillsMafia with an 84-yard serpentine, one of his three touchdowns and merengue lessons. The first Bills PR TD in seven years.

The Bills scored 56 points, two off their single game record of 58 against the expansion Dolphins in 1966, and 501 points for the season, a robust 43 more than the previous high. They had the fewest punts ever, by an astounding 13.

This is surely the best team Buffalo has fielded since 1991. That year, Boris Yeltsin won the first free election for Russia's first popularly elected president. That’s how long ago it was.

Now comes the playoffs. If one cares about whom we play, Sunday was likely the best scenario one could hope for. The Bills likely will face the Steelers at home if they beat the Colts, and avoid the Titans or Ravens unless it is the AFC Championship Game in Buffalo.

Oh, stop. I’m not looking past the Colts, and even if I was, that is not a thing.

One probably shouldn't care who we play anyway. The Bills match up well with and can beat anyone. The No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Bills are playing better than the No. 1 seed in either division. Granted, the season will not be a true success unless our guys go deep into the playoffs like Gabe Davis did against the Dolphins.