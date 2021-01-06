Voice of the Fan: In times when it is needed most, Bills look like they can beat anyone

As the hardest year in recent memory came to a merciful end, the Buffalo Bills finished a near-miracle season with a 56-26 public shaming of the rival Miami Dolphins, who desperately needed the win to advance.
In a sink or swim game, the Fins stank and sank.
In the victory, the Bills tied or set endless individual and team records, including tying the franchise’s best win-loss record at 13-3. They ended with six consecutive wins, the last three by 29, 29 and 30 points. They are the hottest and arguably the best team in the NFL entering the postseason.
Old-timers might argue the 1964-65 American League champions were better, and it’s a fair argument. Those teams were stacked and won it all, at least all they could in the two years before the first Super Bowl. Boomers might venture to say this squad is not nearly as good or star-studded as the 1990s era Bills, which is surely fair, too.
But all around – counting record, stats, fun, sheer dominance in the last month and with player, coach and management awards forthcoming – when we needed it the most, this is the most satisfying of seasons, certainly in many of our lifetimes.
And it is not, of course, done.
Coach Sean McDermott was the master puppeteer and pulled all the right strings in the play ‘em or rest ‘em theater. McD put to rest any Brian Flores Coach of the Year accolades, and thrust his own name to the forefront.
With General Manager Brandon Beane already winning unofficial Executive of the Year honors, and Josh Allen getting serious MVP squawk, the Bills franchise and fandom are set up for long-term giddiness if not greatness.
Allen shrugged off early wildness and an extraordinary interception by Lord Byron Jones to make sashimi out of the Fins in the second quarter, knifing three touchdowns. Miami had the NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense coming into Bills Stadium and left at No. 6.
Allen had another trademark free-play touchdown, literally chatting with and motioning to the linesman in the middle of the play before throwing to Isaiah McKenzie for six.
In total, Allen threw seven touchdowns against the Fins in six quarters this year.
McKenzie filled in spectacularly for Cole Beasley, playing his career best game. John Brown is back on the field and immediately, the score sheet. Four out of five dentists say Stefon Diggs is now the best wide receiver in the whole NFL. He had the most catches and yards, the sixth-most grabs ever.
The Bills embarrassed the Dolphins defense so much that Matt Barkley had not one, but two 50-plus yard lobs to rookie Gabe Davis. Undrafted rookie free agent Antonio Williams’ first carry of his career qualified as an angry run. He was a brute in his sterling debut, hitting pay dirt twice. Even the Bills reserves dominated the defenseless Dolphins.
The Bills D' flummoxed Miami’s heralded rookie quarterback, Tua Turntheballova, who would have been given the hook if not harpoon by halftime had Ryan Fitzpatrick been available. Tua scared no one in the passing game, except perhaps his coaches, management and fans.
Tagovailoa looked terrified to throw against the Bills, and his coaches equally scared to let him go downfield. He threw three interceptions that could have been a pick-six. The Dolphins' best pass of the day was by a wide receiver, Lynn Bowden Jr.
Granted, the Fins' wide receivers often looked like they had fish hooks for hands. Bills cornerback Josh Norman gave them a gift touchdown with a pass interference flag in the end zone on fourth down, then quickly regifted the TD with a pick-six on a poorly crafted high ball by Tua. The Miami running game blew a Gaskin and never threatened.
On defense, Bills reserve safety Dean Marlowe played a game that Raymond Chandler would not have dared pen. DE Mike Love had a timely TFL that likely cost the Dolphins four points. CB Dane Jackson looked more like wily vet than wild-eyed rook.
Across the board, the Bills' offense and defense were superb all afternoon.
The special teams were better.
Tyler Bass-o-matic was automatic with eight consecutive extra points that broke the Bills' single season scoring record. Corey Bojorquez continued his assault on the football with his kicking leg, and finished first in the league in gross punting. His coffin corner late in the first quarter literally was the coffin for Tua and the Dolphins, and one of the most pristine punts you will see.
McKenzie subbed for Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts and electrified BillsMafia with an 84-yard serpentine, one of his three touchdowns and merengue lessons. The first Bills PR TD in seven years.
The Bills scored 56 points, two off their single game record of 58 against the expansion Dolphins in 1966, and 501 points for the season, a robust 43 more than the previous high. They had the fewest punts ever, by an astounding 13.
This is surely the best team Buffalo has fielded since 1991. That year, Boris Yeltsin won the first free election for Russia's first popularly elected president. That’s how long ago it was.
Now comes the playoffs. If one cares about whom we play, Sunday was likely the best scenario one could hope for. The Bills likely will face the Steelers at home if they beat the Colts, and avoid the Titans or Ravens unless it is the AFC Championship Game in Buffalo.
Oh, stop. I’m not looking past the Colts, and even if I was, that is not a thing.
One probably shouldn't care who we play anyway. The Bills match up well with and can beat anyone. The No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Bills are playing better than the No. 1 seed in either division. Granted, the season will not be a true success unless our guys go deep into the playoffs like Gabe Davis did against the Dolphins.
Bills Mafia will not truly be satisfied unless we reach, and even win, the Super Bowl in Tampa, site of the first Bills SB appearance in the '90s.
But this team is different. Too early to say best team ever. The real test has yet to come.
But right now, we are best in show. Right when it was needed and is appreciated most. 2021 is finally here.
It is time to show and shock the world. Where would you rather be?
