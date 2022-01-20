Voice of the Fan: Historic for the Bills. Hysteric for New England

Historic for the Bills. Hysteric for New England.

But several other Bills players had star turns, like, of course, Micah Hyde, Dawson Knox and Devin Singletary.

Hyde made the play of the playoffs, catching the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow pass that Mac Jones threw. Jones had some nice timely plays on his opening drive, but his passes are in slow motion, and the extra trajectory on his lob allowed Hyde to come across the field, even after admittedly getting a late start. Jones then promptly folded in the cold.

Hyde also had a 52-yard punt return that would have been a 91-yard score if not for a TD-saving tackle by Bills backup tackle Tommy Doyle, who would later make up for it.

Knox leapt into the sky and the national spotlight to come down with the Bills' first TD, caught another on a screamer from Allen for a score, a bomb down to the 1-yard line, and was as good a blocker as a receiver all night. Knox is on the verge of stardom.