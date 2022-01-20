Voice of the Fan: Historic for the Bills. Hysteric for New England

The Buffalo Bills rolled a perfect 300 game, bowling over the dreaded, dreary New England Patriots on super wild-card weekend, 47-17, at glacial Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
The 30-point win was barely indicative of the smack down. For the Patsies, it was worse than that. It was virtually “Bills by a Billion.”
The numbers were filthy — we all have our faves. Mine was that the Bills got every single yard that they possibly could have, and the only negative yardage all night was one 10-yard penalty they immediately erased.
And of course, it was all against comic book villain Bill-Killer, Bill Belichick, who now must be a Bill-Liever, in zero degrees, on national television, in the one-and-done playoffs.
Josh Allen had arguably the greatest playoff game any quarterback has ever played, counting passing, running, touchdowns, stats, efficiency, leadership and team production. The last time the frozen ball even touched the frozen tundra came just after halftime.
Allen was surgical, a sledgehammer, and a rocket (arm) scientist all-in-one, carving up, bullying and simultaneously outwitting the formerly big, bad Pats. According to NextGenStats, on passes of 10-plus yards, Josh was 10-10-239-4.
Historic for the Bills. Hysteric for New England.
But several other Bills players had star turns, like, of course, Micah Hyde, Dawson Knox and Devin Singletary.
Hyde made the play of the playoffs, catching the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow pass that Mac Jones threw. Jones had some nice timely plays on his opening drive, but his passes are in slow motion, and the extra trajectory on his lob allowed Hyde to come across the field, even after admittedly getting a late start. Jones then promptly folded in the cold.
Hyde also had a 52-yard punt return that would have been a 91-yard score if not for a TD-saving tackle by Bills backup tackle Tommy Doyle, who would later make up for it.
Knox leapt into the sky and the national spotlight to come down with the Bills' first TD, caught another on a screamer from Allen for a score, a bomb down to the 1-yard line, and was as good a blocker as a receiver all night. Knox is on the verge of stardom.
Singletary has been the clear beneficiary of a revamped, resurrected offensive line, but for the first time, the rest of the league and fans of other teams are able to see his superior strength, power, and drive. At 5-foot-7 and 203 pounds, Singletary is short, not small.
If that wasn’t enough, numerous — no — endless other cameo players played huge, heroic roles.
Reggie Gilliam lined up on 34% of the Bills' snaps, often crunching any Patriot in his path.
Gabriel Davis snatched a nifty, difficult laser from Allen for a TD, and had equally impressive downfield blocking. Davis had five more offensive snaps than even superstar Stefon Diggs, and the most of all Bills wide receivers.
Isaiah McKenzie’s pure raw speed on six highly industrious touches, and even his blocking on Singletary’s second touchdown, was a sparkplug to Devin’s “Motor.”
Doyle has earned the trust of head coach Sean McDermott, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Allen to get more snaps as a pseudo tight end, and was then rewarded with a late tackle-eligible TD, the Bills’ seventh and the icing on the ice cream cake.
Mitch Morse and Spencer Brown had stalwart blocking and effort all night, negating any semblance of a Pats pass rush, and opening apertures up the middle and off tackle for Buffalo rock-carriers.
Left guard godsend, Ryan Bates allowed veteran left tackle Dion Dawkins and center Morse to concentrate solely on their own jobs and not overcompensate for any impending disaster next to them from subpar play from various earlier LGs. Not to mention allowing Daryl Williams and rookie terror Brown to play their best positions.
On defense, Boogie Basham had a high-effort, third-down, fourth-quarter sack. Defensive end Mario Addison chased down running back Damien Harris from behind on another third down to force another punt. Jerry Hughes dumped Jones on an ill-advised, embarrassing attempt at a fake spike and pass. Levi Wallace made a diving interception off a ricochet from Matt Milano on a woeful Jones misfire to begin the second half.
Star Lotulelei had a massive timely sack right up the fat gut to push the Patriots out of Bills territory near the end of the half. Harrison Phillips and Ed Oliver continued their late-season surge as a dynamo DT duo.
The Patriots looked outmanned and outclassed — soon discombobulated and disinterested — and finally just beaten and embarrassed. It was that kind of shellacking, with the lone blemish being two tipped, missed extra points by Tyler Bass kicking large frozen oblong rocks disguised as footballs.
A special shout out goes to Daboll, who was as flawless a play-caller as Allen was executing those same calls. Daboll likely secured at least $12 million to $15 dollars in this one performance, all but guaranteeing one of the numerous head coaching jobs available.
Saturday night was a game for the ages — Bills fans from about 5 to 95 — and much like a perfect game pitched or bowled. The total team trouncing allowed the Bills to slay some dragons and exorcise some demons by humbling and humiliating the Pats and Belichick.
But now it gets tougher.
This Sunday, the hottest team in the league stampedes into Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes threw five TDs of his own in their wild-card romp over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
KC might be on a roll, but the Bills are on a kimmelweck.
Buffalo lost to the Chiefs in KC last year in the AFC championship, but then soundly defeated them there earlier this year. Many think that this semi-final winner will be the imminent AFC champ.
And don’t let anyone tell you that the Bills beat down the Chiefs when they were in a slump. Hooey! KC stomped the Eagles by 12 points in the week before the Bills game and then promptly crushed the Washington Football Team by 18 points the week after.
Granted, it will take another heroic, historic performance from Allen to advance to the AFC title game. But also, spectacular performances and singular plays from the other stars and cogs on this deep and talented roster built by McDermott and General Manager and reigning Executive of the Year Brandon Beane.
But we got this, Bills fans.
Bills by a quarter-billion.