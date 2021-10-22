Voice of the Fan: Heartbreakers that don’t break Bills fans' hearts anymore

The Bills are that good. They are not going anywhere this season except the division title and playoffs. And they are also not going to be undefeated. There will be speed bumps along the way.

The gut-wrenching, game-ending play is also famously reminiscent of the "Hail Murray" last season against the Arizona Cardinals right before bye week. The team, also famously, turned that roasting into fire in the belly the rest of the season, reeling off eight consecutive wins before the AFC Championship Game.

Sure, there is a fine line between being uber-confident and overconfident. But this Bills team under coach Sean McDermott, GM Brandon Beane, superstar QB Allen, and veteran leadership are just not going to let that happen.

Because they know in their heartbreakers.

And we fans do, too. The Bills are here to stay for the foreseeable future at the top of the league.

Yes, home-field advantage is enormous in the NFL every season. And the Bills now have two conference losses on their ledger. They are No. 3 as we speak instead of No. 1 if they did not suffer the tough loss in a very winnable game. They blew it at the end.

Yes, football is a game of inches, but one foot is not going to matter in the long run.