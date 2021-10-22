Voice of the Fan: Heartbreakers that don’t break Bills fans' hearts anymore

The Buffalo Bills, founded in 1960, have had four eras when we fans as well as the Bills players and organization knew they were one of, if not, the best team in football: The mid 1960s, early 1980s, early '90s, and right now.
Football is known to be a game of inches — 12, in fact— and the Bills lost a nail-biter on Monday Night Football by a foot, as Josh Allen slipped on a fourth-and-1 on the Tennessee Titans' 3-yard line.
Just after Allen fell out of bounds that same foot short of the first down on one of his patented hurdles.
And yet, incredibly, the loss did not break our hearts, faith or confidence.
The 2021 Buffalo Bills are that good. We know we were the better team, we know we will finish amongst the league leaders, if not No. 1 in the AFC, at the end of the regular season.
And the road to the Super Bowl will in all likelihood be Abbott Road.
Sure, mistakes were made in this game; numerous ones that without question need to be addressed and cleaned up. Sure, we cannot get cocky enough to think the team does not have to improve its play, its defense, its red zone scoring, its pass and run blocking.
But sure we can get cocky.
The Bills are still the most complete team in the NFL regardless of the one foot loss. The Bills' offense can only be stopped by the Bills' offense.
That can only be said in a few select years in Bills' history. But this is one of them.
Bills Mafia traveled well to Nashville last week and commandeered Music City. Broadway often looked like Elmwood Avenue or Allen Street. Live bands on every floor in every venue often tried to play a live version of the Bills “Shout” song to varying degrees of ineptitude and embarrassment. But all in great fun.
The game itself lived up to its pregame hype. There were explosive and highlight reel plays by both teams, although the referees were loudly accused of some serious yellow hanky-panky by Bills fans.
Video replays of the incredible 76-yard, 21.8-mph touchdown sprint by the human locomotive, Derrick Henry, showed three if not four blatant holds on the Titans. To Bills fans, this was especially infuriating as the Bills had two touchdowns called back on similar holding penalties.
And yet Bills fans everywhere do not even need to complain about the zebras, or decision-time coaching, or fret about conspiracy theories against Buffalo, or turn on the players or coaches or owners or each other because it could cost us the season.
Because we know.
The Bills are that good. They are not going anywhere this season except the division title and playoffs. And they are also not going to be undefeated. There will be speed bumps along the way.
The gut-wrenching, game-ending play is also famously reminiscent of the "Hail Murray" last season against the Arizona Cardinals right before bye week. The team, also famously, turned that roasting into fire in the belly the rest of the season, reeling off eight consecutive wins before the AFC Championship Game.
Sure, there is a fine line between being uber-confident and overconfident. But this Bills team under coach Sean McDermott, GM Brandon Beane, superstar QB Allen, and veteran leadership are just not going to let that happen.
Because they know in their heartbreakers.
And we fans do, too. The Bills are here to stay for the foreseeable future at the top of the league.
Yes, home-field advantage is enormous in the NFL every season. And the Bills now have two conference losses on their ledger. They are No. 3 as we speak instead of No. 1 if they did not suffer the tough loss in a very winnable game. They blew it at the end.
Yes, football is a game of inches, but one foot is not going to matter in the long run.
What a tremendous feeling to experience the gut-punch of that last-second loss to the Titans, and then just know, one second or one day or one week later, that it is OK. That it ultimately, very likely, does not really hurt.