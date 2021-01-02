Voice of the Fan: Changing of the Guardians in AFC East and beyond

The fake punt the Bills successfully hoodwinked the Patriots with was the epitome of the changing of the guard.

Voice of the Fan: As Bills climb toward top of NFL, Bills fans go over the top After two exhilarating and often-dominating performances in a row on prime time, against good teams, the Buffalo Bills have vaulted to the top of the NFL, and its power rankings, writes Pete Rosen.

Last year, the Pats beat the Bills off a blocked punt, not bothering to cover the Bills' outside gunner. This year, in their own territory, the Bills counted on a left-handed, backup free safety, Jaquan Johnson, to recognize the formation, call an audible, and then calmly throw to another backup safety, Siran Neal, for 13 yards and the first down.

A third backup safety, Dean Marlowe, had a slobberknocker sack of Newton, who was lucky to hang onto to his brains and wits, let alone the ball.

This team is full of confidence, calmness and cockiness; a lethal combination.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier called a stellar game, often frustrating Patriot players, OC Josh McDaniel and one of the axis of evil, Bill Belichick. Daboll was diabolical again as a master puppeteer with his cagey game plan, inventive play design and timely play-calling, time and time again.

Head coach Sean McDermott went for the jugular to complete the transformation of team identities. He did what the Patriots repeatedly did to the Bills for a couple of decades, and hence, can no longer be called conservative in any way, whether he deserved the designation or not.