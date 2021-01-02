Voice of the Fan: Changing of the Guardians in AFC East and beyond

During this historic and thoroughly rewarding holiday season of NFL football, from Thanksgiving week until New Year’s week, the Buffalo Bills are 5-0. They have soundly defeated and deflated the Chargers, 49ers, Steelers, Broncos and Patriots.
Each victory was by 10 or more points, with the average win by 18, and the last two by a whopping 29 each. In four consecutive nationally televised games, the Bills are 4-0 and have taken the country and league by storm.
On Monday Night Football, against its arch-enemy, the New England Patriots, Buffalo dominated the game and completed the changing of the guard in the AFC East. The Bills are now one game away from sweeping the entire division and going 6-0.
Opposing teams’ fans across the country and beyond are claiming the Bills are now their second favorite because these guys are so good, exciting, likable and pure fun. In red, white or blue.
Josh Allen has gone from fantasy stat star to the NFL stratosphere, and now second or third in MVP consideration. His ascendance is seemingly equal parts of 1) offseason study and improvement in mechanics; 2) third year and now comfortable in the same Brian Daboll offense; 3) learning how to read defenses pre- and post-snap; and 4) the addition of superstar, Stefon Diggs to the wide receiver corps.
Going up against the top scoring pass defenses in the league, the Bills have faced the No. 1 Rams (giving up 16 touchdowns total), No. 2 Dolphins (17), and the No. 4 Patriots (21). Buffalo finishes the regular season Sunday against Miami.
Allen had four TDs passing against each of those top-rated defenses.
Josh has four passing TDs in New England’s Gillette Stadium this year. Cam Newton has two – the whole year.
Josh not only had four TDs on MNF, he had two sure scores dropped on the same drive that Zack Moss scored one the ground. And, one was denied on a late timeout call. On the first drop, the team had so much confidence they would win, they threw to special teams’ gunner Taiwan Jones, who tried to catch it with his face.
In the changing of the guard of NFL top-echelon receivers, Diggs has joined otherworldly Devante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins. Diggs is leading the entire NFL in targets, catches, yards, I-told-you-so's and respect/love from teammates and coaches.
The team is clicking on all cylinders, peaking at the right time and are now changing the pecking order of NFL power ratings, national pundits and Super Bowl predictions.
And now several thousand of the BillsMafia will finally get to see the team live, following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s overdue fan decision to allow 6,700 faithful in Bills Stadium for the playoffs.
The Bills match up well against everyone, including the 14-1 Chiefs. They have been the better team this holiday season, probably the very best team in the world.
The new Guardians of the Galaxy.
Against the Patriots, the defense welcomed back linebacker Matt Milano to full speed and no pitch count, returning to being the backbone of the defense. The Patriots had 11 first downs; and a paltry 78 yards passing. That was one drive for the Bills, who had 31 first downs and 474 yards on offense in a little more than three quarters, after which they shut it down and put in Matt Barkley.
Just before this holiday season, about a month ago, the Bills made their own changing of the guards, substituting Ike Boettger for Brian Winters, and moving invaluable Jon Feliciano over to right guard. The brain trust consciously traded better run blocking for pass blocking, and it was a smash hit. The protection for Josh lately, and particularly against the Pats, has been superb. Allen was hit once all game. No sacks. Not even a lot of hurries.
The line not only gave Allen the time to cook, he often had time to shop for groceries and sit back and relax with a nice glass of red wine before he had to throw.
Diggs had his best game as a Bill, scoring three TDs on nine catches and 145 yards. Lee Smith had the best game of his life, catching two passes, one for a score.
The fake punt the Bills successfully hoodwinked the Patriots with was the epitome of the changing of the guard.
Last year, the Pats beat the Bills off a blocked punt, not bothering to cover the Bills' outside gunner. This year, in their own territory, the Bills counted on a left-handed, backup free safety, Jaquan Johnson, to recognize the formation, call an audible, and then calmly throw to another backup safety, Siran Neal, for 13 yards and the first down.
A third backup safety, Dean Marlowe, had a slobberknocker sack of Newton, who was lucky to hang onto to his brains and wits, let alone the ball.
This team is full of confidence, calmness and cockiness; a lethal combination.
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier called a stellar game, often frustrating Patriot players, OC Josh McDaniel and one of the axis of evil, Bill Belichick. Daboll was diabolical again as a master puppeteer with his cagey game plan, inventive play design and timely play-calling, time and time again.
Head coach Sean McDermott went for the jugular to complete the transformation of team identities. He did what the Patriots repeatedly did to the Bills for a couple of decades, and hence, can no longer be called conservative in any way, whether he deserved the designation or not.
McD clearly outdueled and outsmarted Belichick in the changing of the guardians. Phone companies are lining up to get Bill to do commercials. “Can your phone survive this?” Belichick punted from Bills territory on fourth-and-4 down 31-9 with six minutes to go, which is also known as giving up or knowing you stink. The Bills immediately went 95 yards in 10 plays for a signature Diggs touchdown; his third of the night.
The new Bills rarely punt. They lead the league in first downs, in third and fourth down percentage and in the most fun.
Granted, New England had about four chunk runs and suffered a Damiere Byrd drop on a sure trick-play touchdown on their first drive, but otherwise were completely shut down.
This was a public thumping, humiliation, shellacking – a profound statement for the ascending Bills and a national embarrassment for the floundering Patriots.
In another role reversal – the roster – GM Brandon Beane has built the Buffalo franchise for short-, mid- and long-term success atop the division. The team is replete with good guys, great teammates and citizens, and top quality football players with high football IQ and character. That is why they did not get too full of themselves with all the national attention and accolades, and did not let the hype overcome them.
This is the best Bills "team" we have seen in a long time, and maybe ever.
Now the Dolphins come to town needing a win, and the play ‘em or hold ‘em out debate rages. Cole Beasley figures to be out after a fluke late game knee injury, and is listed as “week to week.”
I say play the starters, maybe a half, and keep this dominance going and growing. The No. 2 seed matters. Complete the total makeover and hierarchy of NFL powerhouses.