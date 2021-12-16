Voice of the Fan: Buccaneers – and officials – stole one from Bills like pirates

Against the Bucs, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was biblical, all but parting the Pewter Sea with his godlike magic wand. Allen carried the team on his back even with a bum foot.

Fans of other teams who hate the Bills went on social media to throw around superlatives like Allen was slinging darts. Allen was running for his life and then for first downs, now one of four players ever to throw for 300-plus yards and run for 100-plus in one game.

Allen has run for 100 yards three times in his 57-game career. In those 57 games, Bills' running backs have only rushed for 100 yards twice. Total.

On the field, Cole Beasley and the Chainmovers returned to the prime-time stage. We would all love to be held as close and as much as Stefon Diggs was all game.

Jake Kumerow, aka Touchdown Jesus, now must concede the moniker to Touchdown Davis. The end zone should now be known as “Gabriel’s Gate.”

Dawson Knox not only broke the Bills team record for touchdowns by a tight end in a season with eight, he leads all NFL TEs. Devin Singletary went from decoy to destroy in the second half. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll suddenly became woke.