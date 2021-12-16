Voice of the Fan: Buccaneers – and officials – stole one from Bills like pirates

Buccaneer
noun
1. any of the piratical adventurers who raided Spanish colonies and ships along the American coast in the second half of the 17th century.
Now “Buccaneer” could be restated to any of the pirate franchises who raided Buffalo football teams along the East and Florida coasts in the second half of Week 14 and the 2021 season.
From a fan’s point of view, the NFL suffered an embarrassing loss late Sunday afternoon as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the the league's officials swindled the Buffalo Bills, 33-27, on national television.
I'd say 90% of all Bills Mafia at some point in the last few days started at least one sentence with, “I’m not a ‘blame the refs’ kinda person, BUT …”
And it’s a rather sizable but.
The Bills fans, players and management felt the game was awarded to the marauding Bucs by the referees like a rich, privileged, lying thief (read: Tom Brady) being let off in a grand larceny trial by a crooked judge.
The numerous controversial calls all went in the Pirates favor, at the most crucial times, particularly in the Bucs end zone near the end of regulation when replays definitively showed Stefon Diggs was held, had his jersey jerked, and then was tackled by Tampa defender Carlton Davis before the ball came.
Veteran NFL officials, fans of other teams, even Buc fans themselves called foul on the no-foul call. This was “Just give it to them” redux.
End of rant.
The Bills also just plain lost the game to the Bucs on the field, on the scoreboard and in the standings. They were not good enough. The Bucs were, and they were the team that scored the game-winning overtime TD.
Both of those storylines are simultaneously true. We wuz robbed, but we wuz beat.
The game was a story of two 24-3 halves, one for each team. For the Bills, it was a microcosm of the entire season. Epic failure followed by total reversal. Catch fire. Frantic finish. Then mind-blowing, acid-reflux inducing heartache when they just fall short and lose on a controversial last minute play.
Fan A says what if. Fan B says you’re only as good as your record says you are.
The Bills are 7-6 and reeling.
Now the Bills find themselves on the sidelines of “in the hunt.” And yet it is not inconceivable to run the table against the woeful Panthers and Jets, low-flying Falcons, and a death-cage rematch in New England against the Patriots, who have been known to buccaneer signals, footballs, playbooks and games themselves.
Against the Bucs, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was biblical, all but parting the Pewter Sea with his godlike magic wand. Allen carried the team on his back even with a bum foot.
Fans of other teams who hate the Bills went on social media to throw around superlatives like Allen was slinging darts. Allen was running for his life and then for first downs, now one of four players ever to throw for 300-plus yards and run for 100-plus in one game.
Allen has run for 100 yards three times in his 57-game career. In those 57 games, Bills' running backs have only rushed for 100 yards twice. Total.
On the field, Cole Beasley and the Chainmovers returned to the prime-time stage. We would all love to be held as close and as much as Stefon Diggs was all game.
Jake Kumerow, aka Touchdown Jesus, now must concede the moniker to Touchdown Davis. The end zone should now be known as “Gabriel’s Gate.”
Dawson Knox not only broke the Bills team record for touchdowns by a tight end in a season with eight, he leads all NFL TEs. Devin Singletary went from decoy to destroy in the second half. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll suddenly became woke.
Not to be outshone, the defense was gashed and gassed in the first half, and then became fired up and firing on all cylinders in the second.
Until the end, of course, when everything stopped on an atrocious interference penalty and then a botched coverage that led to a long, Brady game-clinching touchdown.
Ultimately, however, regardless of being buffaloed, the Bills have no one to blame but themselves.
Allen was easily the best quarterback on the field in Tampa Bay, and yet Brady won. Allen is now day to day with a sprained foot.
This week, the Bills could likely beat the Carolina Panthers with backup Mitch Trubisky, but expect the warrior Allen to play.
The Bills have not performed to their lofty expectations all season. There is no more room for error.
It is high time for the Bills to put up or shut up, and buccaneer their promising 2021 season back like grand larceny.